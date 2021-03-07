Succession, estate planning webinars planned for farmers and ranchers

LINCOLN — Two upcoming Nebraska Extension webinars will focus on helping farmers and ranchers to establish or improve their succession and estate plans.

The first part will be presented on Feb. 25, 12 to 1 p.m., and focus on why farmers and ranchers do not like to plan, the risks of inaction and the importance of family communication. It will be led by Allan Vyhnalek, an extension educator for farm and ranch succession.

Part two will be March 4, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a discussion about specific tools that can be used in estate and succession planning. Vyhnalek will be joined by Brandon Dirkschneider, a certified farm transition specialist with Omaha-based Insurance Design Management.

The webinars will be presented as part of the Agricultural Economics Extension Farm and Ranch Management weekly series.

Registration is free at farm.unl.edu/webinars.