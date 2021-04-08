State park survey seeks input

LINCOLN – Nebraska state park visitors will get a chance to share their experiences this spring and summer.

Crews will be in parks conducting surveys every weekend through Aug. 8.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for feedback about visitors’ park experiences at 22 state parks, recreation areas and historical parks. It is contracting with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Bureau of Sociological Research to conduct the surveys.

Feedback from the survey will help inform Game and Parks about how to better fulfill the wants and needs of Nebraska’s state park visitors. The survey also will provide Game and Parks with a clearer picture of how people recreate in parks.

Bureau staff will be at state park areas on weekends, handing out surveys to visitors and asking for contact information to follow up on survey responses. They will be next to the kiosk booths or park entrances.

Surveys will be conducted at the following park areas:

- State parks: Ponca, Platte River, Smith Falls, Eugene T. Mahoney, Fort Robinson and Chadron.