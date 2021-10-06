Zelazny earns medal at competitive Aquinas Invite

David City- This year the Aquinas Invite was exceptionally tough with top schools in Class B, C, and D competing in the meet held at the David City Golf Course. Despite the tough competition, Isabelle Zelazny found a way to medal, getting 17th place.

She was the only girl running for the Cavaliers, but she didn’t let that hold her back. She was with a pack of Seward runners fighting for the 17th through 19th positions and ended up getting first out of that group with a time of 23:59.56.

In the boy’s race, Neumann’s Ben Lautenschlager was 11 seconds away from earning a medal. He got 23rd and ran a time of 19:09.54.

Right behind him in 24th was Joey Ehrhorn clocking a 19:15.60 and Zane Alber got 31st running a 19:48.28. Four spots back of Alber was David Hart in 35th finishing in a time of 20:12.78.

Conner Specht and Jackson Johnson were the final two runners for the Cavaliers. Specht was 49th and ran a 21:14.81 and 59th was Johnson clocking a 21:54.82.

Neumann got sixth in the boy’s team standings with 113 points. Milford took first place scoring 23 points.

The Cavaliers will be traveling to the Centennial Conference Cross Country Meet on Oct. 8. It will be held at Pioneer Park in Lincoln.