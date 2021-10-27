Yutan seniors end season in perfect fashion

Kearney- For any high school cross country runner, the goal is to end your high school career at the state meet. On Oct. 22, that is exactly what Isaac Cult and Carter Tichota of Yutan did when they competed in the Class D Boys State Cross Country Race.

Cult was the high placer of the two in 55th place running an 18:59.10. Through the first mile, he was in 40th place and ran a 5:42. He dropped back two places to 42nd by mile two and clocked an 11:54. In the end, he ended up with a 6:07 mile split for the three-mile race.

Coming in 93rd place in a time of 19:52.8 was Tichota. He was in 73rd place through the first mile with a time of 5:56 and fell back to 89th by mile two with a 12:36. His overall mile spilt for the race was a 6:24.

When asked what it meant to get to the state meet for the first time in their high school career as seniors, Cult stated it was thanks to the help from one of their teachers and volunteer cross country coaches Joel Carrillo. The math teacher at Yutan and former state cross country qualifier at Schuyler High School helped the boys train the way they needed to become state qualifiers.