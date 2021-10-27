Yutan seniors end season in perfect fashion

Kearney- For any high school cross country runner, the goal is to end your high school career at the state meet. On Oct. 22, that is exactly what Isaac Cult and Carter Tichota of Yutan did when they competed in the Class D Boys State Cross Country Race.
Cult was the high placer of the two in 55th place running an 18:59.10. Through the first mile, he was in 40th place and ran a 5:42. He dropped back two places to 42nd by mile two and clocked an 11:54. In the end, he ended up with a 6:07 mile split for the three-mile race.
Coming in 93rd place in a time of 19:52.8 was Tichota. He was in 73rd place through the first mile with a time of 5:56 and fell back to 89th by mile two with a 12:36. His overall mile spilt for the race was a 6:24.
When asked what it meant to get to the state meet for the first time in their high school career as seniors, Cult stated it was thanks to the help from one of their teachers and volunteer cross country coaches Joel Carrillo. The math teacher at Yutan and former state cross country qualifier at Schuyler High School helped the boys train the way they needed to become state qualifiers.
“I like to give a shoutout to Coach Carrillo,” Cult said. “He came and helped us as a volunteer, and it really helped us to get where we are at by giving us his time and experience with the sport.”
Tichota stated this experience meant a lot with it being his senior year. He had to work hard to get to this point and it was rewarding to have his career end at state.
“It meant a lot because it was a battle for me to get to state,” Tichota said. “Just to make it to state as a senior and know I got one more race was pretty special.”
Both Kult and Tichota have run this course before at the UNK Invite, but both stated this meet was different, because of the level of competition and hype surrounding this meet.
“There arec definitely a lot more people, and the adrenaline before the race is crazy,” Tichota said. “There were also special things, like a pep rally at school, that just makes this experience different than other meets.”
After getting runner-up a season ago, Tylan Schlueter of Ainsworth was the individual state champ for Class D in a time of 16:40.2. Winning the team title was Norfolk Catholic with 20 points and McCool Junction was runner-up with 39 points.