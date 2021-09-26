Yutan/RC battle thrills crowd at triangular

RAYMOND – This past week the Raymond Central volleyball team hosted a home triangular with two other area teams, C-2 No. 10 Yutan and East Butler. The Chieftains had the best record on the day going 2-0, while the Mustangs were 1-1, and the Tigers went 0-2.

The first match of the triangular was the closest of three. It was a three-set thriller between Raymond Central and Yutan.

Out of the gate, it was all Mustangs in the first set. They jumped out to a 7-3 lead on kills by Kenna Gehle and Quincy Cotter.

An ace later in the set by Gehle made it 16-5 in favor of Raymond Central.

The Chieftains started to build some momentum with kills by Jade Lewis and Kaitlyn Bisaillon, but the hole they were in was too much to overcome. The Mustangs ended up winning the set 25-13 on an into the net call on Yutan.

After a lopsided first set, the teams were much more evenly matched in the second. A kill by Gehle for Raymond Central helped tie the set up at 7-7.

Late in the set, the Mustangs clung to a 21-20 lead after another kill by Gehle. It was at this point the Chieftains went on a 5-0 scoring run and won the set 25-23 on a lift called on RC.