Yutan/RC battle thrills crowd at triangular

RAYMOND – This past week the Raymond Central volleyball team hosted a home triangular with two other area teams, C-2 No. 10 Yutan and East Butler. The Chieftains had the best record on the day going 2-0, while the Mustangs were 1-1, and the Tigers went 0-2.
The first match of the triangular was the closest of three. It was a three-set thriller between Raymond Central and Yutan.
Out of the gate, it was all Mustangs in the first set. They jumped out to a 7-3 lead on kills by Kenna Gehle and Quincy Cotter.
An ace later in the set by Gehle made it 16-5 in favor of Raymond Central.
The Chieftains started to build some momentum with kills by Jade Lewis and Kaitlyn Bisaillon, but the hole they were in was too much to overcome. The Mustangs ended up winning the set 25-13 on an into the net call on Yutan.
After a lopsided first set, the teams were much more evenly matched in the second. A kill by Gehle for Raymond Central helped tie the set up at 7-7.
Late in the set, the Mustangs clung to a 21-20 lead after another kill by Gehle. It was at this point the Chieftains went on a 5-0 scoring run and won the set 25-23 on a lift called on RC.
In the third set, Yutan fell behind 3-0 before coming back to tie the set up at 3-3 on an ace by Heidi Krajicek.
With the score 14-12 in favor of the Mustangs after a kill by Emaree Harris, the Chieftains put together another five-point rally to take the lead at 18-16. A big ace by Krajicek and two kills by Bisaillon helped Yutan close the set strong and win 25-23.
“We played without Haley Bedlan, our leading attacker and defender,” Yutan Coach Jodi Bierman said. “It wasn’t a pretty win against Raymond Central, but it felt good to come back after a slow start. We are trying to prepare for some tough matches coming up.”
Leading the Chieftains with seven kills, 12 digs, and 16 serves in the match was Ellie Loyd and Lewis had six kills and 18 digs. Krajicek finished with 18 set assists and three aces while Bisallion had three kills, nine digs and a .333 hitting percentage.
The only player in the match to reach double digits in kills was the Mustangs Gehle with 12. Harris was one away from reaching double digits with nine kills and Cotter had eight.
Defensively, Hannah Kile had 13 digs and Taylor Oldfield had 10. Finishing with 32 assists on the night was Kile.
After the tough win against Raymond Central, Yutan responded with a victory over East Butler. They knocked off the Tigers in straight sets by identical scores of 25-11.
In set one, the Chieftains jumped out to a 5-1 lead on a kill by Bisaillon and an ace by Lewis. East Butler answered back with a kill by Sydney Pernicek that made it 8-3 in favor of Yutan.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.