Yutan-Mead finishes 1-2 at David City Invitational

DAVID CITY – The Yutan-Mead softball team snapped a nine game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over Polk County in the David City Invitational over the weekend.
The win improved the Patriot mark to 4-13 on the season.
Prior to competing in David City the Patriots dropped a trio of contests at the hands of Weeping Water, Ashland-Greenwood and Tekamah-Herman, all on the road.
Four errors cost the Patriots against Weeping Water and the Indians were able to score an 11-1 win over Yutan-Mead on Sept. 14.
Twenty-four hours later the Patriots were defeated in four innings by rival Ashland-Greenwood by a score of 12-1. A nine-run bottom of the fourth inning was the difference in the game.
The Patriots remained on the road on Sept. 17 and despite a seventh inning rally were defeated 5-4 at the hands of the Tekamah-Herman Tigers.
The Patriots finished with 13 hits and were led by Savannah Hassler. Hassler came through with three hits and drove in two runs. Maycee Hays added two hits, a run scored and an RBI.
Yutan-Mead opened the David City Invitational with a 6-5 comeback win over Polk County.
Hassler, Hays and Emily Hebenstreit combined for eight of the 12 Patriot hits and Hassler and Megan Richards combined for four of the team’s six RBI.
Kelly Richards earned the win for Yutan-Mead.
The Patriots were shutout 9-0 by Omaha Mercy/Brownell-Talbot in their second game of the tournament.
Yutan-Mead committed just one error defensively, but could not get anything going offensively, finishing with just five hits.
The struggles continued in the final game of the tournament against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Yutan-Mead managed just five hits and was defeated 10-1 in six innings.
