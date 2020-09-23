Yutan-Mead finishes 1-2 at David City Invitational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DAVID CITY – The Yutan-Mead softball team snapped a nine game losing streak with a 6-5 victory over Polk County in the David City Invitational over the weekend.

The win improved the Patriot mark to 4-13 on the season.

Prior to competing in David City the Patriots dropped a trio of contests at the hands of Weeping Water, Ashland-Greenwood and Tekamah-Herman, all on the road.

Four errors cost the Patriots against Weeping Water and the Indians were able to score an 11-1 win over Yutan-Mead on Sept. 14.

Twenty-four hours later the Patriots were defeated in four innings by rival Ashland-Greenwood by a score of 12-1. A nine-run bottom of the fourth inning was the difference in the game.

The Patriots remained on the road on Sept. 17 and despite a seventh inning rally were defeated 5-4 at the hands of the Tekamah-Herman Tigers.

The Patriots finished with 13 hits and were led by Savannah Hassler. Hassler came through with three hits and drove in two runs. Maycee Hays added two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

