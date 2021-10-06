Yutan holds off Wolverines in high scoring affair

Yutan- In what turned out to be a high scoring affair on Oct. 1, the Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan Football Team was able to hold on and defeat a one loss Wilber-Clatonia squad 42-35.

The Wolverines were able to win the first half of action by taking a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 21-14 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Chieftains were able to make enough changes to hold W-C to fourteen points, as they scored 28 points to jump in front and win the game.

Leading Yutan passing the football was Kirchmann who completed 10 of 15 passes for 205 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Hauling in 164 receiving yards on seven catches and three touchdowns was Sam Peterson. Derek Wacker had one catch for 29 yards and a touchdown, while Drake Trent caught one pass for eight yards, and Isaiah Daniell had four receiving yards.

Picking up 161 yards of rushing and a touchdown on the ground on just 14 carries was Ethan Christensen. Adding another rushing touchdown to the mix was Paul Kirchmann.

Defensively, Zack Krajicek paced the Chieftains with 11 tackles, while Gavin Kube had ten. Earning seven tackles was Isaiah Daniell, while Jett Arensberg and Christensen had six, and Derek Wacker finished with five.