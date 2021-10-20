Yutan earns second place in Capitol Conference

The Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan Volleyball Team earned a Runner-Up finish in the Capitol Conference Tournament over the past week. They accomplished this by defeating Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Douglas County West and then they fell to C-1 No. 5 Syracuse.
In the first round, the second-seeded Chieftains took on Logan View-Scribner Snyder at home on Oct. 12. Yutan was able to dispose of the Patriots in straight sets.
The first and second sets were very close, with the Chieftains inching out 25-23 and a 25-22 set victories. Yutan use that momentum they built from the close wins, to pull out a convincing 25-18 third set victory.
Leading the Chieftains with 18 kills and 23 digs was Haley Bedlan. Ellie Lloyd had 18 kills and 15 digs and Brennan Jacobs had five kills and two blocks.
Defensively, Kaitlyn Bisaillon and Christina Kerkman had 17 digs. Finishing with 37 assists and 14 digs was Heidi Krajicek.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, Yutan had their second home game of the Capitol Conference Tournament. This time it was a much more formidable opponent in DCWest who was the third seed and had an 18-7 record going into the match.
They had a little hiccup against the Falcons losing 19-25 in the second set but were able to win the other three sets of the match 25-23, 25-17, and 25-13.
Bedlan had the most kills in the match for the Chieftains with 15 and also recorded 18 digs. Finishing with six kills and four blocks was Jacobs, and Bisaillon had three kills and 12 digs.
Pacing the defense was Krajicek with 27 assists, three kills, and 16 digs. Picking up 22 digs, four aces, three blocks, and seven digs was Maura Tichota, while Lloyd had 13 digs.
That victory catapulted Yutan into the championship match of the conference against Syracuse. After getting swept by the Rockets earlier in the year, the Chieftains were able to win one set, but still lost 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, and 19-25 at Raymond Central High School on Oct. 16.
Earning 17 kills, three aces, and 16 digs was Bedlan, while Tichota had 11 kills, one ace, and two blocks, and Krajicek had 37 assists, 13 digs, and three ace serves. Both Lloyd and Brennan Jacobs had six kills, Bisaillon had five kills, eight digs, and one block, and Kerkman had 19 digs.
Yutan ended the regular season with a road game at Palmyra on Oct. 19. The Panthers entered the match with a record of 17-9.