Yutan earns second place in Capitol Conference

The Class C-2 No. 6 Yutan Volleyball Team earned a Runner-Up finish in the Capitol Conference Tournament over the past week. They accomplished this by defeating Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Douglas County West and then they fell to C-1 No. 5 Syracuse.

In the first round, the second-seeded Chieftains took on Logan View-Scribner Snyder at home on Oct. 12. Yutan was able to dispose of the Patriots in straight sets.

The first and second sets were very close, with the Chieftains inching out 25-23 and a 25-22 set victories. Yutan use that momentum they built from the close wins, to pull out a convincing 25-18 third set victory.

Leading the Chieftains with 18 kills and 23 digs was Haley Bedlan. Ellie Lloyd had 18 kills and 15 digs and Brennan Jacobs had five kills and two blocks.

Defensively, Kaitlyn Bisaillon and Christina Kerkman had 17 digs. Finishing with 37 assists and 14 digs was Heidi Krajicek.

On Thursday, Oct. 14, Yutan had their second home game of the Capitol Conference Tournament. This time it was a much more formidable opponent in DCWest who was the third seed and had an 18-7 record going into the match.