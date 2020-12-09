Young Warriors shine at Cozad meet

COZAD – The Wahoo wrestling team took home first place team honors at the new look Cozad Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
The tournament was set up in a dual format and featured eight teams.
The Warriors competed in five duals on Saturday and won all five.
They were able to score dual wins over Seward (35-23), Alliance (54-24) and Cozad (48-28) all teams in their pool.
The three dual wins advanced them into the medal round where they squared off against Gering, the preseason top-ranked team in Class B.
The Warriors got a boost from returning state qualifier Malachi Bordovsky in the dual against Gering. Bordovsky, who finished 5-0 on the afternoon wrestling at 132 pounds, scored a dominating victory over Bulldog Tyler Nagel who medaled at the state meet a season ago. Bordovsky earned a 19-6 major decision.
After scoring a 40-33 victory over Gering the Warriors made it five in a row with a 35-29 dual win over Lexington in the tournament’s championship match up.
170-pound sophomore William Nielsen found himself wrestling in the position to secure the victory for Wahoo. He responded with a 7-1 decision over Lexington’s Carlos Romero.
Wahoo senior Sebastian Lausterer, a two-time state qualifier wrestling at 138 pounds, had a great day on Saturday. He recorded five contested victories all by pinfall.
Fellow senior Noah Visger, wrestling in his first tournament for the Warriors, also went undefeated on the day while wrestling at 195 and 220 pounds. Visger was injured last season and started his wrestling career at Minden High School.
106-pound freshman Jett Nuckolls earned four victories in Cozad and so did junior Kyan Lausterer who notched four pinfall victories while wrestling at 182 and 195 pounds.
Sophomore Jacob Andresen went 2-1 while wrestling at 182.
Sophomores Griffin Lausterer (145) and Brandon Hasenkamp (152)and freshman Drake Carlson (126) all finished 3-2 in Cozad.
Freshman Isaiah Foster (120) and sophomore Kaleb Broome (160) also earned varsity wins on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!