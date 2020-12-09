Young Warriors shine at Cozad meet

COZAD – The Wahoo wrestling team took home first place team honors at the new look Cozad Invitational on Saturday afternoon.

The tournament was set up in a dual format and featured eight teams.

The Warriors competed in five duals on Saturday and won all five.

They were able to score dual wins over Seward (35-23), Alliance (54-24) and Cozad (48-28) all teams in their pool.

The three dual wins advanced them into the medal round where they squared off against Gering, the preseason top-ranked team in Class B.

The Warriors got a boost from returning state qualifier Malachi Bordovsky in the dual against Gering. Bordovsky, who finished 5-0 on the afternoon wrestling at 132 pounds, scored a dominating victory over Bulldog Tyler Nagel who medaled at the state meet a season ago. Bordovsky earned a 19-6 major decision.

After scoring a 40-33 victory over Gering the Warriors made it five in a row with a 35-29 dual win over Lexington in the tournament’s championship match up.

170-pound sophomore William Nielsen found himself wrestling in the position to secure the victory for Wahoo. He responded with a 7-1 decision over Lexington’s Carlos Romero.