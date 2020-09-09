Wildcats start 3-1 on hardwood

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs volleyball team opened the season with a straight set 25-7, 25-15 and 25-15 victory over conference foe Heartland Christian on Sept. 1.
Senior Skylar Shanahan had a solid all-around game for the Wildcats finishing with 17 kills, five digs and a solo block.
Senior Kalley Sukstorf also played well finishing with five kills and leading the team from behind the service line with 10 aces.
Junior setter Grace Williams was solid finishing with 23 set assists, seven digs and five ace serves.
Cedar Bluffs was supposed to play a match with Whiting, Iowa, but the match had to be cancelled last Tuesday.
The Wildcats returned to action on Thursday night when they battled with county rival Yutan at Yutan High School.
The Wildcats battled for three sets, but were defeated by scores of 15-25, 24-26 and 25-27.
Sukstorf had a big match for Cedar Bluffs and finished with 11 kills and nine digs.
Shanahan also played well while adding 10 kills, nine digs and two blocks.
Williams handed out 23 set assists.
Senior Christine Kotschwar added three kills and a solo block.
The next night the Wildcats played in a rare home Friday night triangular. The Wildcats swept their way to wins over Parkview Christian and Cornerstone Christian.
The Wildcats defeated Parkview in straight sets 25-9 and 25-8.
The Wildcats recorded 14 ace serves 11 kills and seven digs against the Patriots.
The home team made it two wins in a row when they defeated the Cougars in straight sets 25-19 and 25-10.
Kotschwar led the way offensively with five kills.
Maddie Thomas led the home team with six ace serves and chipped in seven digs defensively.
Shanahan and junior Elly Campbell finished with four kills each.
The two home triangular wins moved the Wildcat record to 3-1 on the season.