Wildcats season comes to an end at the hands of the Raiders

MEAD- In what was a year of growth with an inexperienced team, the Cedar Bluffs Girls Volleyball Team’s year ended in the first round of the D1-2 Subdistrict Tournament at Mead on Oct. 25. The Wildcats fought hard but were no match for D-1 No.2 Mead, losing in straight sets 25-9, 25-15, and 25-14.

Early on the set between the two Saunders County rivals was tied at one apiece after Grace Williams earned a kill. The Wildcats briefly took the lead at 2-1, on a perfectly placed ball in the back row by Abby Henderson that went for a kill.

After that point, the Raiders went on a six-point run, that gave them a 7-2 lead. The Wildcats never recovered from that and an ace by Mead helped them win by 16 points.

In set number two, Cedar Bluffs found themselves trailing 13-6. On the next point, the Wildcats cut into their deficit when Ali Barholomaus earned a kill.

After the slow start, Cedar Bluffs played much better the rest of the way throughout the set, as they scored their highest point total of the match with 15 in the second.

The Wildcats started the third off with a 3-1 advantage after two errors by the Raiders and then a kill by Elly Campbell. Eventually, Mead would fight back to tie the match at 9-9 and would end up going on a 16-5 run to win the set and the match.