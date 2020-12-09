Wildcats open season with pair of setbacks

BRAINARD – First year Coach Jeremy Larson and the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats opened the 2020 season with a pair of road games against the East Butler Tigers and the Essex Trojans out of Iowa.
The inexperienced Wildcats struggled against the Tigers in their season opener and were defeated 46-19.
“Only having three guys with significant varsity experience and no jamboree game, we knew there would be some hiccups early on. Turnovers in the first half led to too many fast break points for East Butler,” said Larsen.
The Wildcats trailed 14-6 after one quarter and trailed by 16 at the half.
The Wildcats were still outscored in the second half, but Larsen thought that his team started to play better.
“Once we settled down and started attacking on offense, we were able to find some rhythm in the 2nd half. Hopefully the way we played in the 2nd half will carry over to our game on Saturday,” Larsen added.
Junior Zephan Kluthe led the Wildcats in scoring with six points. Junior Hayden Lembke and senior Brody Ptomey added three points apiece.
The team remained on the road on Dec. 5 when they made the two hour trip to Essex, Iowa for a battle with the Trojans.
The Wildcats were in the game the entire way, but were eventually defeated by a score of 31-26.
The Wildcats trailed 12-9 at the half and the Trojans were able to increase their lead to 21-13 going into the fourth quarter.
“The game got away from us a bit in the 3rd quarter, but we found a way to get back into it near the end. The kids fought hard the whole game and never quit. Unfortunately, we missed too many free throws and shots in the paint, especially in the 4th quarter. We had a lot of good looks tonight, but the ball didn’t bounce our way,” Larsen added.
The Wildcats converted on 5-of-19 from the free throw line and made just two of their 21 3-point attempts.
Ptomey led the Wildcats with 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.
Kluthe added nine points and five rebounds.
Senior Gabe Anaya added four points and led Cedar Bluffs with 12 rebounds and four steals.
