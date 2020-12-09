Wildcats open season with pair of setbacks

BRAINARD – First year Coach Jeremy Larson and the Cedar Bluffs Wildcats opened the 2020 season with a pair of road games against the East Butler Tigers and the Essex Trojans out of Iowa.

The inexperienced Wildcats struggled against the Tigers in their season opener and were defeated 46-19.

“Only having three guys with significant varsity experience and no jamboree game, we knew there would be some hiccups early on. Turnovers in the first half led to too many fast break points for East Butler,” said Larsen.

The Wildcats trailed 14-6 after one quarter and trailed by 16 at the half.

The Wildcats were still outscored in the second half, but Larsen thought that his team started to play better.

“Once we settled down and started attacking on offense, we were able to find some rhythm in the 2nd half. Hopefully the way we played in the 2nd half will carry over to our game on Saturday,” Larsen added.

Junior Zephan Kluthe led the Wildcats in scoring with six points. Junior Hayden Lembke and senior Brody Ptomey added three points apiece.

The team remained on the road on Dec. 5 when they made the two hour trip to Essex, Iowa for a battle with the Trojans.