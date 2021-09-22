Wildcats offense sputters in loss

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs football team fell to 0-4 on the season after a 38-8 defeat at the hands of Omaha Brownell-Talbot at home on Sept. 17.

There was only one touchdown scored in the first quarter of play. It came on a 28-yard touchdown run by Karl Grafelman. Cedar Bluffs stopped the two point try making it 6-0 in favor of the Raiders.

For the second time in the game, Grafelman was able to barrel into the endzone to start the second quarter. This time it was from 2 yards out and it gave Omaha Brownell-Talbot a 14-0 lead.

The Wildcats were able to score their only touchdown of the game on the next drive when Brock Schwartz broke free for a 37-yard touchdown run. The two-point try was run in by Xander Marchand and cut Cedar Bluffs deficit to six points at 14-8.

With 3:13 left before halftime, Brownell-Talbot found the endzone for the third time in the game on a one-yard run by Nate Brown. Grafelman was able to run it in for two, making it 22-8 in favor of the Raiders at halftime.

In the second half, the Wildcats continued to play well on defense only giving up 14 points. Unfortunately, their offense wasn’t able to ever get going at the level they needed it to stay competitive in the game.