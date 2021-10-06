Wildcats earn first win at home against Cowboys

Cedar Bluffs- Heading into Sept. 30 home match with conference foe Boys Town, it had been 15 games and nearly a month since Cedar Bluffs won their last volleyball game. That all changed, as the Wildcats knocked off the Cowboys 25-8, 25-16, and 32-30.
Cedar Bluffs was able to build relatively big leads in the first two sets against Boys Town, which was a big factor in the Wildcats winning by 17 and nine points.
In the third set, the Wildcats found themselves in a battle as they tried to close out the match. It was similar to other matches throughout the last month, where Cedar Bluffs was on the cusp of winning a close set only to lose.
This time it was different, as the Wildcats kept their composure as the match extended beyond 25 points.
As a team, Cedar Bluffs had one of their higher hitting percentages on the season at .286. They also pilled up 27 aces and a 79% serving percentage, which no doubt played a huge factor in the outcome.
Leading the Wildcats with 13 kills was Grace Williams and Allison Reade had six. Finishing with four kills on the night was Abby Henderson, Elly Campbell had two, and both Madelyn Thomas and Monica Johnson recorded one.
Earning 13 aces was Williams, Reade had six, Henderson had four, Campbell finished with two, while Thomas and Johnson picked up one.
Defensively, Williams paced the team with 24 assists, while Thomas and Williams both earned five digs.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Cedar Bluffs had two more home matches when they held a triangular with Omaha Christian Academy and College View Academy.
In match one of the triangula, it was the Wildcats against College View. They battled hard in both sets but ended up losing 25-23 and 25-20.
In the first set, it was tied at 6-6 when Shelby Samek picked up an ace giving the Wildcats a one-point lead. Later on, a kill by Elly Campbell gave Cedar Bluffs a 19-18 advantage.
The Eagles would catch fire at the end of the set at the service line, and with some key kills. There were also some unforced errors made by the Wildcats that resulted in the two-point defeat.
Cedar Bluffs started off the third set with a bang, going up 3-0 on back-to-back kills by Ali Bartholomaus and Henderson. After that, College View took over and built a 22-12 edge.
Instead of rolling over, the Wildcats fought back, and after two straight kills by Barthololmaus, it was 23-18. In the end, the hole Cedar Bluffs dug was too big, and they lost by five.
Earning eight kills in the match was Bartholomaus and Campbell had seven kills. At the service line, Henderson had two aces and Johnson had one ace.
Williams had 14 assists and seven digs in the match, while Campbell had seven digs and one assist.
Against a 17-2 Omaha Christian Academy group in their final match of the night, Cedar Bluffs couldn’t rebound from their previous loss on the day. They were beaten by identical scores of 25-14.
Campbell led the Wildcats with eight kills, while Bartholomaus had four, and Elley Headid had one. Earning two aces was Williams and Campbell had one.
All 13 assists in the match were recorded by Williams, while Campbell had eight digs, and Thomas had five digs.
Cedar Bluffs had an away volleyball game at Omaha Brownell-Talbot on Oct. 5 and will be back at home for a match against Weeping Water on Oct. 7.