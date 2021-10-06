Wildcats earn first win at home against Cowboys

Cedar Bluffs- Heading into Sept. 30 home match with conference foe Boys Town, it had been 15 games and nearly a month since Cedar Bluffs won their last volleyball game. That all changed, as the Wildcats knocked off the Cowboys 25-8, 25-16, and 32-30.

Cedar Bluffs was able to build relatively big leads in the first two sets against Boys Town, which was a big factor in the Wildcats winning by 17 and nine points.

In the third set, the Wildcats found themselves in a battle as they tried to close out the match. It was similar to other matches throughout the last month, where Cedar Bluffs was on the cusp of winning a close set only to lose.

This time it was different, as the Wildcats kept their composure as the match extended beyond 25 points.

As a team, Cedar Bluffs had one of their higher hitting percentages on the season at .286. They also pilled up 27 aces and a 79% serving percentage, which no doubt played a huge factor in the outcome.

Leading the Wildcats with 13 kills was Grace Williams and Allison Reade had six. Finishing with four kills on the night was Abby Henderson, Elly Campbell had two, and both Madelyn Thomas and Monica Johnson recorded one.