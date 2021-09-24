Wildcats compete at two meets

FREMONT – The Cedar Bluffs girls golf team was busy this past week, competing in a dual at the Fremont Golf Club with Fremont Bergan on Sept. 14 and then the Johnson County Central Invite at the Tecumseh Country Club on Sept. 16.

Leading the Wildcats in the dual with the Knights was Addy Sweeney who shot a 72. One stroke back of her was Elly Samek who carded a 73 for nine holes.

Finishing third on the team for Cedar Bluffs was Summer Sukstorf with a 76 and both Jonnie Mahrt and Morgan Barnhart ending up shooting 79s.

Winning the dual with a score of 235 was Bergan. The Wildcats finished the day with an even 300 for their score.

At the Johnson County Central Invite only one golfer competed in the varsity competition for Cedar Bluffs. It was Mahrt and she ended up carding a 124.

Earning a second-place medal in the JV competition was Sweeny and Samek ended up getting third. Taking sixth place was Sukstorf for Cedar Bluffs.

The Wildcats were at the Arlington Invite on Sept .21 and then will compete in the Elmwood-Murdock quadrangular on Sept. 23. Check out next week’s paper for those results.

Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.