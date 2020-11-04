Wildcat season ends with loss to Bergan

FREMONT – The Cedar Bluffs Wildcat volleyball team saw their season come to an end on Oct. 26 with a loss to state-ranked Archbishop Bergan at Bergan High School.

Prior to falling to the Knights the Wildcats were able to defeat Omaha Christian Academy in straight sets.

The Wildcats swept the Eagles 3-0 to advance to the next round. The Wildcats won 25-17, 25-19, and 25-17.

Leaders for the Wildcats were Skylar Shanahan with 10 kills, six digs, and an ace, Kalley Sukstorf had six kills, eight digs, and an ace, with Elly Campbell recording five kills, seven digs, and three aces. Grace Williams had 22 assists and two aces.

The win advanced the Wildcats into the next round later on Monday night against the Knights.

Cedar Bluffs was defeated in straight sets 18-25, 18-25 and 8-25.

Leaders for the Wildcats included Sukstorf with seven kills and six digs.

Shanahan added nine kills and five digs, Campbell had four kills and Christine Kotschwar had three kills.

Williams dished out 19 assists with eight digs.

The loss to the Knights ended the Wildcat season with a record of 17-12.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.