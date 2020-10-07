Warriors win title, stay unbeaten

Glock got the ball to the hitters along the front row and finished with 27 set assists in the two sets.

Wahoo got past Omaha Gross Catholic by scores of 25-14 and 25-10.

Wahoo hit nearly .600 and were led at the net by Larson and Kavan who combined for 19 kills. Glock and junior Josie Sutton added five kills apiece.

Kavan and Sutton controlled the match from behind the service line while combining for three aces and 13 points scored.

Luben led the team with seven digs.

Glock handed out 25 set assists.

The Warriors returned to tournament action on Saturday morning when they took to the court against Omaha Roncalli Catholic, again.

The Warriors needed just two sets to get past the Crimson Pride 25-9 and 25-12.

Wahoo hit .447 and were led offensively by Larson who finished with nine kills. Sears and Sutton combined for 12 more.

Luben, Sutton and Kavan combined for six aces from behind the service line.

Luben led Wahoo with nine digs.

Glock handed out 21 set assists.