Warriors win battle of pitchers

RALSTON – The Wahoo softball team improved their record to 16-1 on the season in a close victory at Ralston. It was a pitcher’s duel throughout, but the Warriors were able to hang on for a 1-0 win over the Rams.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Wahoo was finally able to score the first run of the game.

Putting the Warriors in a good position was Autumn Iversen who singled to start the inning. Adelia Dunlap came in as a courtesy runner for the pitcher and she would end scoring on a sac fly to left field by Jaiden Swanson.

In their final two at bats, Ralston was stopped from scoring the game-tying run they needed. The Rams were only able to get one hit in those two at bats.

Earning the shutout and the win on the mound was Iversen. She gave up only one hit and had 14 strikeouts.

Swanson had the only run driven in during the game.

