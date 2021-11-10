Warriors too much to handle for Neumann in the first round at State

Lincoln- After dropping two matches to Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in the regular season, the Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team hoped they might find a way to knock off the Warriors in the first round of the Class C-1 State Volleyball Tournament on Nov. 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. As fate would have, it wasn’t in the cards for that to happen for the Cavaliers as they were swept by the eventual State Champion Warriors 25-20, 25-12, and 25-15.

“I thought we came out with high energy,” Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said. “We knew were going to have to kinda weather the storm against them and we talked about that. They have a lot of offensive threats, and they are going to make big plays. I thought we played pretty good defense and stuck with them in that first set. As they kinda got rolling in the second and third sets it just got harder and harder to keep our energy level up.”

Out of the gate, Neumann was able to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first. It was increased to 3-2 after Kali Jurgensmeier picked up a kill.

After that play, Lincoln Lutheran went on an 11-4 run. Trailing 13-6, Lauren Thiele was able to pick up her first kill, which trimmed the deficit to six.