Warriors too much to handle for Neumann in the first round at State

Lincoln- After dropping two matches to Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in the regular season, the Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team hoped they might find a way to knock off the Warriors in the first round of the Class C-1 State Volleyball Tournament on Nov. 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. As fate would have, it wasn’t in the cards for that to happen for the Cavaliers as they were swept by the eventual State Champion Warriors 25-20, 25-12, and 25-15.
“I thought we came out with high energy,” Neumann Head Coach Brandi Sladky said. “We knew were going to have to kinda weather the storm against them and we talked about that. They have a lot of offensive threats, and they are going to make big plays. I thought we played pretty good defense and stuck with them in that first set. As they kinda got rolling in the second and third sets it just got harder and harder to keep our energy level up.”
Out of the gate, Neumann was able to jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first. It was increased to 3-2 after Kali Jurgensmeier picked up a kill.
After that play, Lincoln Lutheran went on an 11-4 run. Trailing 13-6, Lauren Thiele was able to pick up her first kill, which trimmed the deficit to six.
Despite trailing big, the Cavaliers did not back down and came back to tie the set at 17 apiece. Big plays during this run were a kill by Caitlin McGuigan and blocks by Lily Bolden and Jurgensmeier.
Unfortunately for Neumann, the Warriors had another run that pushed them to the set win. Thiele was able to get the Cavaliers to 20 points, but then Lincoln Lutheran earned a five-point win on the next play.
The Cavaliers tied the set at 2-2 with an ace by Jenna Sladky in the second. After a long rally that was won by Neumann thanks to a kill by Theile, the Cavaliers trailed 7-6.
Neumann couldn’t find much success after this point. The Warriors closed the set on an 18-6 run to win the set by 13 points.
Jurgensmeier tried to keep the Cavaliers in the third set with a kill that made it 3-2 in favor of Lincoln Lutheran. Neumann would lose the next five points that put them in a six-point hole.
A block by McGuigan, a kill by Jurgensmeier, and an ace by McGuigan pulled the Cavaliers within four at 16-12 in the set. That is as close as Neumann would get to the Warriors as they went on a 9-3 run to close out the set and match.
Leading the Cavaliers with 13 kills was Jurgensmeier, Thiele had five kills, and McGuigan ended with four kills. In the dig category, Erin Raabe had eight, Bolden had five, and Julia Ingwersen had four.
With the defeat, it spelled the end for the high school volleyball careers for Jurgensmeier, Cassidy Most, Thiele, and Alexis Dart.
“Kali and Lauren were four-year starters for me, and they brought a lot of energy and volleyball IQ to the court,” Sladky said. “We could always count on them to have big games and that’s just the type of players they are. They are definitely going to be missed next year and there are going to be some big shows to fill on the court.”