Warriors survive scare on the road against Clippers

Malcolm- Heading into the Class C1 Football Playoffs this week, the Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Football Team got one final big test from Malcolm on the road on Oct. 22. The Warriors were able to make the grade in their final regular-season challenge, defeating the Clippers 22-16.

Wahoo was able to strike first in the game thanks to a fumble recovery by William Nielson. They turned the turnover into seven points when Owen Hancock completed a 13-yard pass to Trent Hallowell that put the Warriors ahead 7-0.

The Clippers were able to pull within one at the end of the first with a four-yard run for a score. That was as close as they would get with Malcolm missing the extra point.

In the second quarter, the lead was increased to eight points for the Warriors on a 25-yard pass from Hancock to Andrew Waido. The extra point by Hancock was good making it 14-6, in favor of Wahoo.

The Warrior’s eight-point lead was trimmed down to five points with a 37-yard field goal, making it 14-9 Wahoo at the break.

After a scoreless third quarter of action, Hancock was able to barrel into the end zone on a one-yard run to begin the fourth quarter. In order to increase the lead to 13 points at 22-9, the Warriors went for two and got it on a run by Hancock.