Warriors survive scare on the road against Clippers

Malcolm- Heading into the Class C1 Football Playoffs this week, the Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Football Team got one final big test from Malcolm on the road on Oct. 22. The Warriors were able to make the grade in their final regular-season challenge, defeating the Clippers 22-16.
Wahoo was able to strike first in the game thanks to a fumble recovery by William Nielson. They turned the turnover into seven points when Owen Hancock completed a 13-yard pass to Trent Hallowell that put the Warriors ahead 7-0.
The Clippers were able to pull within one at the end of the first with a four-yard run for a score. That was as close as they would get with Malcolm missing the extra point.
In the second quarter, the lead was increased to eight points for the Warriors on a 25-yard pass from Hancock to Andrew Waido. The extra point by Hancock was good making it 14-6, in favor of Wahoo.
The Warrior’s eight-point lead was trimmed down to five points with a 37-yard field goal, making it 14-9 Wahoo at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter of action, Hancock was able to barrel into the end zone on a one-yard run to begin the fourth quarter. In order to increase the lead to 13 points at 22-9, the Warriors went for two and got it on a run by Hancock.
Despite trailing by two possessions, Malcolm wasn’t giving up without a fight, scoring on a fifteen-yard pass. That was as close as they would get, with Wahoo holding on to win by six.
Leading the Warriors with 34 passing yards and two touchdowns was Hancock. Waido had 25 receiving yards and one touchdown grab, while Hallowell had 13 yards after the catch and one score.
In the run game, Gavin Pokorny led Wahoo with 63 rushing yards, while Hancock had 21 rushing yards and one score. Colin Ludvik carried the ball seven times and gained 20 yards.
Defensively, Curtis Swahn piled up 13 tackles and a sack, Ben Thrasher had 12 tackles, and Carson Lavaley earned nine tackles. Picking off one pass was Zach Fox and Nielson had one fumble recovery.
Wahoo enters the Class C-1 Football Playoffs as the No. 10 seed. They travel to the No. 7 seed Auburn for a 7 p.m. showdown with the Bulldogs on Oct. 29.