Warriors stumble in opener, rebound with win over Huskies

WAHOO – The seventh-ranked Wahoo girls basketball team split a pair of games against Class B opponents to open the season.

Wahoo struggled against the fourth-ranked Bennington Badgers on the road on Dec. 3.

Wahoo held a 16-15 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but the Badgers outscored the visitors 46-20 the rest of the way while posting a 61-36 home victory.

“It was a fast paced and physical game. We started well, but we struggled to match the scoring and defend. Bennington caught fire and were able to get second and third shots,” said Wahoo Coach Linda Walker.

The Badgers outrebounded Wahoo 50-26.

Two players scored in double-figures for the Warriors.

Sophomore Autumn Iversen scored a game-high 11 points and tied for the team-lead with three steals.

Senior guard Toni Greenfield added 10 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Warriors.

Senior Kelsie Sears added five points, six rebounds and a career-high five blocks against the Badgers.

Wahoo connected on just two of their 15 3-point attempts and shot just 10-of-18 from the foul line.