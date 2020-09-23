Warriors sparkle on diamond

BENNINGTON – The Wahoo Warrior softball team improved to 13-5 on the season after finishing a busy week with a record of 4-1.
The week for the Warriors started with a make-up game against conference foe Nebraska City at Hackberry Park on Sept. 14.
Wahoo needed just five innings to record the 11-1 victory.
Sophomore Harper Hancock finished with a career-high five RBI to lead the offense. She reached base all four of her at bats and added a double and a run scored.
Senior Aja Henderson also had a big game, finishing with a double and a home run. She also drove in three runs.
Junior Jaiden Swanson also finished with two base hits against the Pioneers.
Swanson also earned the win on the mound after allowing just one hit and one run over her five innings of work.
The Warriors returned to action less than 24 hours later when they traveled to Tekamah for a triangular with Tekamah-Herman and Douglas County West.
Wahoo started the day with a convincing 12-1 five inning victory over the Tigers.
Wahoo pounded out 12 hits
and had 17 base runners in five innings.
Senior centerfielder Alyssa Luedtke had a big offensive game for the Warriors finishing with two hits, three RBI and three runs scored.
Sophomore Autumn Iversen added two hits, including a double and a triple while driving in two.
Senior Kylee Kenning added two hits and scored two runs.
Iversen earned the win on the mound for Wahoo after scattering two hits and a run over five innings of work.
In the second game, it was a seven-run third inning that powered Wahoo to a 9-3 victory over the Falcons.
Wahoo was able to take advantage of five Douglas County West errors.
Henderson hit another home run and drove in two and Swanson delivered a key three-run triple in the third inning. Henderson leads the Warriors with nine home runs.
Hancock added two hits and scored two runs.
Swanson earned the win on the mound for Wahoo after allowing four hits and three runs in five innings. She struck out seven.
After a day off, the Warriors returned to the diamond for a conference home contest against the Ralston Rams on Thursday night.
The Warriors trailed 3-0 after one inning and 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before rallying for an 8-5 victory at Hackberry Park.
Wahoo finished with 10 hits and played flawless defense against the Rams.
Iversen had a big game finishing 2-for-4 with a grand slam home run and four RBI. It was her third home run of the season. She is hitting .446
Senior Kharissa Eddie and junior Katelyn Urban each added two hits for the home team.
Swanson was able to earn the win after scattering nine hits, five runs and four walks over seven innings.
The Warriors capped the week with a trip to Bennington to do battle with the Badgers.
The Warriors were shutout for the first time this season, falling to the Badgers 4-0.
Bennington scored a run in the first inning and added three more in the third. Bennington pitcher Daisy Lowther did the rest, limiting the Warriors to just four base hits over seven innings.
Luedtke finished 1-for-3 with a double.
Iversen pitched well, but suffered her fourth loss of the season. She worked six innings and allowed six hits, four runs (one earned) and struck out eight.
The loss to the Badgers dropped Wahoo’s record to 13-5 on the season.
