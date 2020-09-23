Warriors sparkle on diamond

Sophomore Autumn Iversen added two hits, including a double and a triple while driving in two.

Senior Kylee Kenning added two hits and scored two runs.

Iversen earned the win on the mound for Wahoo after scattering two hits and a run over five innings of work.

In the second game, it was a seven-run third inning that powered Wahoo to a 9-3 victory over the Falcons.

Wahoo was able to take advantage of five Douglas County West errors.

Henderson hit another home run and drove in two and Swanson delivered a key three-run triple in the third inning. Henderson leads the Warriors with nine home runs.

Hancock added two hits and scored two runs.

Swanson earned the win on the mound for Wahoo after allowing four hits and three runs in five innings. She struck out seven.

After a day off, the Warriors returned to the diamond for a conference home contest against the Ralston Rams on Thursday night.

The Warriors trailed 3-0 after one inning and 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth inning before rallying for an 8-5 victory at Hackberry Park.