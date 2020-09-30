Warriors improve to 4-1 with 40-point win

WAHOO – The fourth-ranked Wahoo Warriors cruised to a 46-6 home win over the Platteview Trojans on Friday night in Wahoo.

Senior quarterback Tate Nelson had a big night for the Warriors and finished with a career-best four touchdown passes, with three of them coming in the first half.

Nelson connected on a go-route with senior Sebastian Lausterer from 53 yards out in the first quarter. Sophomore kicker Kael Eddie added the EP and Wahoo was up 7-0.

The Warriors went to the air again a few minutes later and Nelson connected with senior receiver Cooper Hancock on a 32-yard pass over the middle. The extra point was no good and the Warrior lead was 13-0 going into the second quarter.

Nelson went to play action for his third score when he connected with senior fullback Grant Kolterman on a 4-yard pass in a goal line situation. Eddie added the EP and Wahoo was up 20-0.

Nelson scored the fourth touchdown of the first half with his legs just before the end of the first half when he plunged in from a yard out. The EP was good and Wahoo went into the locker room with a 27-0 lead.