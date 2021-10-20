Warriors go 2-1 at Lincoln Christian Tournament

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo Volleyball Team competed at the Lincoln Christian Tournament. It was an overall successful day for the Warriors who went 2-1, defeating Auburn and Aquinas Catholic, and then losing 2-1 to Class B No. 8 Bennington. Mya Larson also picked up the 2,000 kill of her career during the tournament.

In the opening round, the Warriors met up with Auburn. It was never very close in either set of the match as Wahoo defeated the Bulldogs 25-16 and 25-15.

The Warriors were lucky to win in the fashion they did because they did not hit the ball well. For the match, they had a .030 hitting percentage.

Larson tallied the most kills for the Warriors, registering six. Finish with four apiece were Josie Sutton and Audrey Waido, while Tianna Coffey and Chloe Kasischke had two, and Taylor Luben had one kill.

Earning four aces were Larson and Coffey and Sutton had three. Luben was not far off that pace with two aces and Waido had one.

Coming up with 15 digs was Luben and Hayden Osmera had ten. Eight assists were attributed to Waido and Coffey tallied six.