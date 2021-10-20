Warriors go 2-1 at Lincoln Christian Tournament

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo Volleyball Team competed at the Lincoln Christian Tournament. It was an overall successful day for the Warriors who went 2-1, defeating Auburn and Aquinas Catholic, and then losing 2-1 to Class B No. 8 Bennington. Mya Larson also picked up the 2,000 kill of her career during the tournament.
In the opening round, the Warriors met up with Auburn. It was never very close in either set of the match as Wahoo defeated the Bulldogs 25-16 and 25-15.
The Warriors were lucky to win in the fashion they did because they did not hit the ball well. For the match, they had a .030 hitting percentage.
Larson tallied the most kills for the Warriors, registering six. Finish with four apiece were Josie Sutton and Audrey Waido, while Tianna Coffey and Chloe Kasischke had two, and Taylor Luben had one kill.
Earning four aces were Larson and Coffey and Sutton had three. Luben was not far off that pace with two aces and Waido had one.
Coming up with 15 digs was Luben and Hayden Osmera had ten. Eight assists were attributed to Waido and Coffey tallied six.
Against Bennington in their second-round match, Wahoo jumped out in front of the Badgers and won the first set 25-21. The next two sets were also close, but it was Bennington who won by identical scores of 25-22.
Picking up 19 kills and two blocks in the match was Larson and Osmera was also in double figures with 11 kills. Sutton had six kills, while Coffey and Waido had two, and Luben had one.
In the assists category, Waido had 18 and Coffey finished with 17. Luben led the team in digs with 18 and Larson recorded 16 digs.
With the loss, the Warriors moved on to play Aquinas Catholic who lost to Lincoln Christian in their first match and defeated Nebraska City in straight sets in their second match. Wahoo was determined to end the tournament on a positive note, and they did just that by defeating the Monarchs 25-18 and 25-15.
The Warriors were paced by Larson who had 14 kills. The freshman Osmera tallied six, Coffey had five, and Sutton finished with three. Defensively, Waido had 14 assists, Larson had 15 digs, and Luben had 14 digs.
Earlier in the week on Oct. 14, Wahoo traveled to Plattsmouth for a Trailblazer Conference game. They made quick work of the Bluedevils, winning 25-10, 25-18, and 25-14.
Like in every match over the past week, Larson was the team leader in kills with 17. Sutton earned seven kills, Coffey had four kills, Waido finished with three, and Kasischke had two. Both Larson and Luben had 16 digs, while Coffey had 14 assists and Waido had 12 assists.
To close out the regular season Wahoo will be at a triangular held by Omaha Duchesne on Oct. 21. They play the Class B No. 6 Cardinals at 5 p.m. and Class B No. 8 Bennington at 6 p.m.