Warriors end the regular season with win over rated Cougars

Wahoo- With subdistricts coming up next week, the Wahoo Softball Team needed one more signature win to get them ready for the tough road ahead. They got just that by knocking off Class B No. 10 Omaha Gross Catholic 5-0 at Hackberry Park on Sept. 30.

The Warriors got on the board first in the game in the top of the second. The first batter Becca Wotipka reached base on a single to center and Abbey Borchers got to first on a bunt. After an out was recorded by the Cougars, Autumn Iversen hit a three-run home run to centerfield.

Two innings later, Wahoo once again got the first two batters of the inning on when Rylee Koehler was hit by a pitch and Iversen singled. A single by Katelyn Urban to left drove them both in and increased the lead to five.

Iversen pitched seven innings in the game gave up five hits, no runs, and had seven strikeouts. Leading the team with three RBIs was Iversen and Urban had two.

Earlier in the week, Wahoo was able to secure a 10-1 win over Arlington with another great pitching performance by Jaiden Swanson. Shed went five innings, gave up one hit, one run, and had nine strikeouts.

The Warriors got their offense going in the first inning with five runs. Urban drove in the first run of the game on a hit to short scoring Iversen.