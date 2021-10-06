Warriors end the regular season with win over rated Cougars

Wahoo- With subdistricts coming up next week, the Wahoo Softball Team needed one more signature win to get them ready for the tough road ahead. They got just that by knocking off Class B No. 10 Omaha Gross Catholic 5-0 at Hackberry Park on Sept. 30.
The Warriors got on the board first in the game in the top of the second. The first batter Becca Wotipka reached base on a single to center and Abbey Borchers got to first on a bunt. After an out was recorded by the Cougars, Autumn Iversen hit a three-run home run to centerfield.
Two innings later, Wahoo once again got the first two batters of the inning on when Rylee Koehler was hit by a pitch and Iversen singled. A single by Katelyn Urban to left drove them both in and increased the lead to five.
Iversen pitched seven innings in the game gave up five hits, no runs, and had seven strikeouts. Leading the team with three RBIs was Iversen and Urban had two.
Earlier in the week, Wahoo was able to secure a 10-1 win over Arlington with another great pitching performance by Jaiden Swanson. Shed went five innings, gave up one hit, one run, and had nine strikeouts.
The Warriors got their offense going in the first inning with five runs. Urban drove in the first run of the game on a hit to short scoring Iversen.
A single by Harper Hancock, a triple by Kylee Kenning, and a single by Becca Wotipka drove in the final four runs of the inning.
To start the bottom of the second, Iversen came up with a solo homer to center field.
Wahoo kept their momentum rolling in the third, when Wotipka hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Hancock, and then a ground out by Borchers drove in Kenning making it 8-0. The final two runs of the game were scored in the fifth on a single by Nicki Walla and a double by Kenning.
Wotipka, Kenning, and Hancock all had two RBIs in the Warriors victory. Driving in one run apiece in the contest were Iversen, Urban, Walla, and Borchers.
In the Warriors road game against Class B No. 6 Norris, they could never get their offense going the way they wanted to and ended up losing 5-2 on Sept. 27.
Trailing 1-0 early, Wahoo was able to tie the game up in the top of the third. With two runners on, Smart grounded out scoring Koehler from third base.
Over the next two innings, the Titans strung together three runs to take a 4-1 lead. The Warriors would get one run back in the fifth, on a groundout too short by Urban that scored Iversen.
Pitching all five innings in the loss, was Iversen, who gave five earned runs, and recorded three strikeouts. Driving in the only two runs for Wahoo was Smart and Urban.
The Warriors competed in a tough B-5 Subdistrict Tournament with three rated teams at Hackberry Park on Oct. 4. Results will be posted in the Oct. 14 edition of the Wahoo Newspaper.