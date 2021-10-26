Warriors drop two on the road to close out regular season

The Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo Volleyball Team knew they would be in for some tough matches when they traveled to Omaha to take on Duchesne and Bennington in a triangular. They were hoping to earn some big wins, but in the end were defeated by both the Class B No. 6 Cardinals 23-25 and 19-25 and the Class B No. 8 Badgers 25-21, 14-25, and 19-25.
In the first match against Duchesne, Wahoo was up 5-2 after back-to-back kills by Mya Larson. The Cardinals would win nine of the next 12 points to go up 11-8 on the Warriors.
Wahoo rebounded to take a 20-16 lead late on two aces by Audrey Waido and a kill by Tianna Coffey.
Similar to earlier in the match, Duchesne was not fazed by the deficit that they faced. They won the next six points on a mixture of good plays and mistakes by the Warriors to take a 22-20 lead.
Larson would help Wahoo tie it up at 22-22, but that is as close as they would get, with the Cardinals winning three of the next four points to win the set.
During the second set, the Warriors were once again successful in the beginning. They led 4-3 after kills by Larson and Waido.
After this, Duchesne was able to go on a roll and win seven of the next ten points to go up 10-6 on the Warriors. Wahoo never was able to climb back into the set after that and lost the second by six.
Earning ten kills in the match was Larson, Josie Sutton had four, and Hayden Osmera picked up two. Osmera and Audrey Waido had two aces, while Larson had one.
Pacing the Warriors with eight digs and 16 serve receives was Larson and Waido had seven assists.
In their second match of the day, Wahoo started off strong against Bennington. In the first, they led 16-14 after a kill by Larson and a block by Sutton.
Later on, it was 20-18 when Osmera picked up a back-row kill. A hit out, an error by the Badgers, and a kill by Larson helped the Warriors win three straight points to win the set.
Bennington was able to respond from a slow start, by winning the next two sets by eleven and six points. A major factor for that was the 85 digs they had compared to Wahoo’s 65, and they held the Warriors to a dismal .067 hitting percentage.
Leading Wahoo with 18 kills in the match was Larson, while Osmera had four, Sutton had two, and Miranda Keller had one. Earning two blocks in the match was Larson and Waido, Kellar, and Larson had one.
Waido had the most assists for the Warriors with 23 and Taylor Luben had 20 digs.
Wahoo competed in the C1-5 Subdistrict at Bishop Neumann High School on Oct. 25 against Douglas County West. Results on how the Warriors did will be in the Nov. 4 Wahoo Newspaper.