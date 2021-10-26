Warriors drop two on the road to close out regular season

The Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo Volleyball Team knew they would be in for some tough matches when they traveled to Omaha to take on Duchesne and Bennington in a triangular. They were hoping to earn some big wins, but in the end were defeated by both the Class B No. 6 Cardinals 23-25 and 19-25 and the Class B No. 8 Badgers 25-21, 14-25, and 19-25.

In the first match against Duchesne, Wahoo was up 5-2 after back-to-back kills by Mya Larson. The Cardinals would win nine of the next 12 points to go up 11-8 on the Warriors.

Wahoo rebounded to take a 20-16 lead late on two aces by Audrey Waido and a kill by Tianna Coffey.

Similar to earlier in the match, Duchesne was not fazed by the deficit that they faced. They won the next six points on a mixture of good plays and mistakes by the Warriors to take a 22-20 lead.

Larson would help Wahoo tie it up at 22-22, but that is as close as they would get, with the Cardinals winning three of the next four points to win the set.

During the second set, the Warriors were once again successful in the beginning. They led 4-3 after kills by Larson and Waido.