Warriors come up short

WAHOO – A slow start doomed the Wahoo football team in their home contest against Milford on Sep. 17. The Warriors trailed 21-0 at halftime but ended up losing 28-27 after a strong second half.

With 5:20 in the first quarter, Milford scored from seven yards out on a run. After the extra point, the Eagles led 7-0.

Two turnovers in a row by Wahoo set up Milford for their second touchdown. In the second quarter, the Eagles extended their lead to 21-0 on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

After struggling in the first half, the Warriors came out and played much better in the second half. They ended up scoring the first touchdown of the quarter on a 9-yard run by Gavin Pokorny.

With 4:15 left in the quarter, Owen Hancock threw his first touchdown of the game when he hit Andrew Waido with a 42-yard pass. The two-point conversion run by Curtis Swahn cut the Warriors deficit down to 21-14 after three.

Less than three minutes into the final period, Swahn scored on a four-yard touchdown run. After the made extra point by Brandon Hasenkamp the game was tied.

Wahoo got the ball back and had a chance to tie the game up when disaster struck. The pass was picked off and returned 34-yards for a touchdown.