Warriors capture Trailblazer honors

PAPILLION – The Wahoo Warrior softball team started a busy week with a triangular in York on Sept. 22.
The Warriors came back to defeat York 10-8 in their first game of the triangular.
The Warriors trailed 8-7 going into the top of the fifth inning. They were able to rally for three runs in fifth inning and were able to pull out the 10-8 win.
Sophomore Harper Hancock and senior Alyssa Luedtke powered a 12-hit Warrior attack.
Hancock finished 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Luedtke also finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Senior Kylee Kenning added a double and drove in two runs.
Sophomore Autumn Iversen earned the win in relief of starter Jaiden Swanson.
The Warrior offense continued to produce in the second game of the triangular against Grand Island Central Catholic.
The game was tied at six going into the top of the sixth inning, but the Warriors were able score four runs leading to a 10-7 win.
Luedtke had another big game for the Warriors and finished with three runs scored a stolen base and two RBI.
Hancock and senior Aja Henderson each finished with two hits, Henderson stole a base and scored twice
while Hancock added a double and drove in two runs.
Iversen earned another win on the mound for Wahoo, despite allowing eight hits four walks and seven runs in six innings of work.
Two nights later the Warriors were able to score an 8-4 win over the Platteview Trojans on the road.
Iversen’s bat was the difference in the game.
She finished 4-for-4, with a double, home run, stolen base, five RBI and three runs scored.
Henderson added her 10 home run of the season, adding to her school record.
Luedtke finished with three hits and scored four runs for the Warriors.
Swanson was able to earn her ninth win of the season after allowing four runs and four hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.
The Warriors began play in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday in Papillion.
The Warriors survived a scare in the opening game of the tournament at the hands of the Platteview Trojans.
Wahoo trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but rallied for three runs to pull out the 5-4 victory.
Henderson reached base three times and was the only Warrior to finish with two base hits.
Luedtke, Iversen, Sidney Smart and Becca Wotipka all drove in runs for the Warriors.
Abby Borchers reached
base three times and scored twice.
Iversen picked up the win in relief for Wahoo.
The semifinal contest resulted in a three inning 12-0 whitewashing of the Nebraska City Pioneers.
Wahoo was able to take advantage of five errors and three walks to score the shutout victory.
Smart had a big game for Wahoo finishing 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI.
Luedtke, senior Kharissa Eddie, Iversen and Wotipka also drove in runs for Wahoo.
Swanson earned the victory after allowing just one hit and struck out four in her three innings of work.
The win put the Warriors into the championship against Beatrice.
Wahoo scored three runs in the third inning, came through with 10 base hits and got a great pitching performance from Iversen to record the first ever Trailblazer Conference Championship.
Eddie slammed a 3-run home run and Smart added a solo shot to power the Warriors.
Henderson went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs.
Iversen allowed just three hits and one run over seven innings while earning her fourth win of the season.
The 3-0 finish in conference tournament play upped the Warrior record to 19-5 on the season.
