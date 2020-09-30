Warriors capture Trailblazer honors

while Hancock added a double and drove in two runs.

Iversen earned another win on the mound for Wahoo, despite allowing eight hits four walks and seven runs in six innings of work.

Two nights later the Warriors were able to score an 8-4 win over the Platteview Trojans on the road.

Iversen’s bat was the difference in the game.

She finished 4-for-4, with a double, home run, stolen base, five RBI and three runs scored.

Henderson added her 10 home run of the season, adding to her school record.

Luedtke finished with three hits and scored four runs for the Warriors.

Swanson was able to earn her ninth win of the season after allowing four runs and four hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.

The Warriors began play in the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Tournament on Saturday in Papillion.

The Warriors survived a scare in the opening game of the tournament at the hands of the Platteview Trojans.

Wahoo trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but rallied for three runs to pull out the 5-4 victory.