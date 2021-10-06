Warriors can’t get out of their own way in loss to Malcolm

“In that third set we were doing a lot of good things,” Wahoo Coach Katie Reeves said. “But again, towards the end, we weren’t hitting the ball like we should have, and we didn’t stay in system. I am proud of how they came back and fought, but we have to get on that run a little earlier than that third set.”

The Warriors were led in the match by Larson with 14 kills, 12 digs, and two aces. Finishing with nine assists was Waido, Tianna Coffey had seven assists, and Taylor Luben had 13 digs.

At the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament on Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Wahoo rebounded from their setback against Malcolm and went 4-1.

In their first match against Plattsmouth, the Warriors were dominant from start to finish. It showed on the scoreboard as they defeated the Bluedevils 25-9 and 25-10.

Earning nine kills in the match was Larson, while Osmera had three, Sutton and Waido finished with two, and Kasischke had one. Leading the team with seven aces was Sutton and Coffey had four.

That win moved Wahoo on to a date later in the day with Omaha Gross Catholic. Similar to their game against Plattsmouth, the Warriors were obviously the better team winning 25-9 and 25-11.