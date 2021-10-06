Warriors can’t get out of their own way in loss to Malcolm

Wahoo- In a home game against Class C-1 No. 8 Malcolm on Sept. 28, the Warriors struggled out of the gate, and as a result, were swept by scores of 25-14, 25-20, and then 29-27.
During the first set, both teams made serving errors on their first serves making it 1-1. Two aces in a row by freshman Audrey Waido gave the Warriors a 4-2 advantage.
The Clippers would come back and take a 7-6 lead after an ace by Lauryn England. Malcolm would go on a 6-2 run to give themselves a 13-8 lead, and they never looked back as they took the first set by double digits.
Wahoo was able to keep the second set close, taking a 4-3 lead off a kill by Mya Larson and an ace by Waido. Later on, a kill by Hayden Osmera put the Warriors in front 8-7.
Late in the set, Wahoo continued to cling to a one-point advantage at 16-15 when Larson picked up another kill. At this point, the Clippers were able to go on a 6-3 run that gave them a 22-18 set lead and helped them win the second by five.
In what turned out to be the final set of the night, it looked as if the Warriors would win up 24-21 after an ace by Josie Sutton. Malcolm had different plans, with several big kills that tied it at 24-24.
A kill by Mya Larson and a hit out on the Clippers gave Wahoo the opportunity to win the match up 25-24 and 26-25. Both times Malcolm fought off the set points, and eventually turned the tables, and won the set by two and the match.
“In that third set we were doing a lot of good things,” Wahoo Coach Katie Reeves said. “But again, towards the end, we weren’t hitting the ball like we should have, and we didn’t stay in system. I am proud of how they came back and fought, but we have to get on that run a little earlier than that third set.”
The Warriors were led in the match by Larson with 14 kills, 12 digs, and two aces. Finishing with nine assists was Waido, Tianna Coffey had seven assists, and Taylor Luben had 13 digs.
At the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament on Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Wahoo rebounded from their setback against Malcolm and went 4-1.
In their first match against Plattsmouth, the Warriors were dominant from start to finish. It showed on the scoreboard as they defeated the Bluedevils 25-9 and 25-10.
Earning nine kills in the match was Larson, while Osmera had three, Sutton and Waido finished with two, and Kasischke had one. Leading the team with seven aces was Sutton and Coffey had four.
That win moved Wahoo on to a date later in the day with Omaha Gross Catholic. Similar to their game against Plattsmouth, the Warriors were obviously the better team winning 25-9 and 25-11.
Larson was able to reach double figures in the match in terms of kills with 12, while Coffey had three, Sutton had two, and Kasischke and Waido had one. Earning nine assists apiece in the match were Waido and Coffey and Luben had 14 digs, while Larson recorded ten.
In their first match on Saturday, Wahoo kept their momentum from Thursday going as they defeated Auburn by identical scores of 25-15.
Earning 15 of the Warriors 18 kills in the match was Larson. Coffey had 10 assists against the Bulldogs and Luben led the team with eight digs.
In the semifinals, Wahoo met up with Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran. In their second matchup with the Warriors this year, Wahoo showed definite signs of improvement, only losing to Lutheran by scores of 25-19 and 25-23.
The main cog for the Warriors in the kills category was Larson with 14 kills and two ace serves. Picking up one block apiece in the match were Sutton, Larson, Coffey, and Osmera.
Wahoo’s final match of the tournament was another rematch from earlier in the year when they took on Ashland-Greenwood. They were able to easily dispose of the Bluejays, beating them 25-12 and 25-17.
Larson had a match high 11 kills, Osmera finished with seven kills, Sutton had four, and Coffey had two. Earning two blocks was Kasischke and both Sutton and Larson had one.
This week, Wahoo traveled to Waverly for a showdown with the Class B No. 3 Vikings. They also have a home game against conference foe Plattsmouth at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 9.