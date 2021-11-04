Warriors advance to quarterfinals for sixth straight year

AUBURN- For the sixth year in a row, the Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo Football Team will be playing in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 State Football Playoffs after defeating Auburn on the road 24-13 on Oct. 30. The Warriors took the lead early and relied on its stout defense to carry them the rest of the way to the finish line.

Wahoo opened up the game, scoring on a 35-yard pass from Owen Hancock to Trent Hallowell. After the missed extra point, it was 6-0 in favor of the Warriors.

The Bulldogs also found the endzone in the first scoring on a 15-yard run. They were able to take the lead by one point after their kicker connected on the PAT attempt.

Dialing up another long drive, that ended in a 2-yard touchdown run by Gavin Pokorny, was Wahoo. After one-quarter of action, the Warriors clung to a 12-7 lead.

To begin the second quarter, the lead was stretched out to two possessions when Curtis Swahn broke free for a 24-yard touchdown run. After the failed two-point attempt, Wahoo held an 11-point lead.

Auburn was able to dial up a big play that helped cut their deficit down to five points at the break. It came on a 16-yard completion on a broken coverage by the Warriors.