Warriors advance to quarterfinals for sixth straight year

AUBURN- For the sixth year in a row, the Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo Football Team will be playing in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 State Football Playoffs after defeating Auburn on the road 24-13 on Oct. 30. The Warriors took the lead early and relied on its stout defense to carry them the rest of the way to the finish line.
Wahoo opened up the game, scoring on a 35-yard pass from Owen Hancock to Trent Hallowell. After the missed extra point, it was 6-0 in favor of the Warriors.
The Bulldogs also found the endzone in the first scoring on a 15-yard run. They were able to take the lead by one point after their kicker connected on the PAT attempt.
Dialing up another long drive, that ended in a 2-yard touchdown run by Gavin Pokorny, was Wahoo. After one-quarter of action, the Warriors clung to a 12-7 lead.
To begin the second quarter, the lead was stretched out to two possessions when Curtis Swahn broke free for a 24-yard touchdown run. After the failed two-point attempt, Wahoo held an 11-point lead.
Auburn was able to dial up a big play that helped cut their deficit down to five points at the break. It came on a 16-yard completion on a broken coverage by the Warriors.
There was not much offense to be found in the second half of action in this game. Both the Bulldogs and Wahoo’s defenses did a good job of keeping each other off the scoreboard.
The Warriors were only able to put together one scoring drive in the second half. It came in the third quarter on a one-yard run by Hancock.
One of the main keys to Wahoo’s success was the fact that they did not turn the ball over once in the game. In comparison, the Bulldogs had four interceptions. One of the picks was by Andrew Waido and the other three were all intercepted by Trent Hallowell.
Throwing for 82-yards on four of six completions and one touchdown was Hancock. Hallowell had 35 of those yards through the air with one score, while Waido had 26 receiving yards, Swahn finished with 17, and Colin Ludvik had four.
Defensively, Pokorny had six tackles, and Dawson Rafteseth, Zack Fox, and Carson Lavaley had five. Earning one sack apiece in the contest was Lavaley and Dominek Rohleder.
With the upset on the road, the Warriors move on to play Class C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic at home on Nov. 5. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Wahoo High School.