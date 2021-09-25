Wahoo XC does well at Scotus

COLUMBUS – The Wahoo cross country team fared well in the team standings on the boys and girls side at the Scotus Invite on Sept. 16. The Warriors boys finished third with 64 points and the girls took fifth with 81 points.
Wahoo had a very good effort put out by the boys team who had three runners finish inside the top 20 for a medal.
Senior Silas Shellito was the highest finisher for the Warriors taking eighth place with a time of 19:00. The other two medalists were freshman Ales Adamec in 15th and Logan Kleffner in 16th in times of 19:48 and 19:53.
Next through the finish line for Wahoo was Michale Robinson in 25th place clocking a time of 20:19. Hot on his tracks was Patrik Adamec in 28th finishing with a time of 20:24 and Keegan Brigham ran a 20:44 and finished 31st.
There was a battle for the sixth and final varsity spot on the team between Luke Polacek and Ethan Havlovic. Polacek was the first to cross the finish line in 41st in a time of 21:03 and Havlovic was 43rd running a 21:15.
Going back-to-back in 58th and 59th place were Sam Biggerstaff and Madden Dwerlkotte. Biggerstaff ran a time of 21:50 and Dwerlkotte clocked a 21:52.
Coming through in 77th place was Jack Mortensen in a time of 22:49 and Keegan Lowther was 84th running a 23:07.
The girls team was led by Megan Robinson who just missed out on a medal in 21st place. She finished in a time of 26:00.
Getting 23rd was Karina Raney with a time of 26:36 and Hannah Jorgenson was 25th clocking a 26:54. The final girl finishing inside the top 30 for the Warriors was Grace Darling clocking a 27:15.
Sam Sutton, Cadence Bailar, Kadee Johnson, Kiersten Hompal and Katie Elder were the next through the line for Wahoo. Getting 32nd was Sutton in a time of 28:03, Bailar was 37th in a time of 28:56, Johnson was 44th running a 29:51, Hompal was 51st clocking a 32:02 and Elder got 54th in a time of 32:31.
Wahoo’s next meet is at the North Bend Invite on Sept. 23.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.