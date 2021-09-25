Wahoo XC does well at Scotus

COLUMBUS – The Wahoo cross country team fared well in the team standings on the boys and girls side at the Scotus Invite on Sept. 16. The Warriors boys finished third with 64 points and the girls took fifth with 81 points.

Wahoo had a very good effort put out by the boys team who had three runners finish inside the top 20 for a medal.

Senior Silas Shellito was the highest finisher for the Warriors taking eighth place with a time of 19:00. The other two medalists were freshman Ales Adamec in 15th and Logan Kleffner in 16th in times of 19:48 and 19:53.

Next through the finish line for Wahoo was Michale Robinson in 25th place clocking a time of 20:19. Hot on his tracks was Patrik Adamec in 28th finishing with a time of 20:24 and Keegan Brigham ran a 20:44 and finished 31st.

There was a battle for the sixth and final varsity spot on the team between Luke Polacek and Ethan Havlovic. Polacek was the first to cross the finish line in 41st in a time of 21:03 and Havlovic was 43rd running a 21:15.

Going back-to-back in 58th and 59th place were Sam Biggerstaff and Madden Dwerlkotte. Biggerstaff ran a time of 21:50 and Dwerlkotte clocked a 21:52.