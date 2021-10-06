Wahoo takes home championship for second straight week

LINCOLN- Over the last few weeks, the Wahoo Boys Cross Country Team has made a habit out of winning. For the second week in a row, they took first place, this time at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite at Pioneers Park where they scored 32 points. Coming in ninth with 134 points was Yutan, and East Butler got 11th with 212 points.

“The boys team continues to impress and drop their times,” Wahoo Coach Bernie Nicola said. “They are set on winning the Trailblazer Conference Meet next week and earning a trip as a team to state in two weeks. We have plenty of tough competition coming up in the next two weeks, but we are prepared to take it in stride.”

Leading Wahoo at the invite, was the Warrior’s lone state qualifier from a year ago, Josh Graber. The senior finished second by two seconds with a time of 17:59.17.

Also, inside the top ten, was Silas Shellito who got seventh place. He conquered the course in a time of 18:39.76.

The final two medalists for the Warriors were Ales Adamec in 11th and Michael Robinson who got 12th place. Adamec clocked a 19:13.71 and Robinson finished in a time of 19:15.74.