Wahoo takes home championship for second straight week

LINCOLN- Over the last few weeks, the Wahoo Boys Cross Country Team has made a habit out of winning. For the second week in a row, they took first place, this time at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite at Pioneers Park where they scored 32 points. Coming in ninth with 134 points was Yutan, and East Butler got 11th with 212 points.
“The boys team continues to impress and drop their times,” Wahoo Coach Bernie Nicola said. “They are set on winning the Trailblazer Conference Meet next week and earning a trip as a team to state in two weeks. We have plenty of tough competition coming up in the next two weeks, but we are prepared to take it in stride.”
Leading Wahoo at the invite, was the Warrior’s lone state qualifier from a year ago, Josh Graber. The senior finished second by two seconds with a time of 17:59.17.
Also, inside the top ten, was Silas Shellito who got seventh place. He conquered the course in a time of 18:39.76.
The final two medalists for the Warriors were Ales Adamec in 11th and Michael Robinson who got 12th place. Adamec clocked a 19:13.71 and Robinson finished in a time of 19:15.74.
Logan Kleffner and Carson Reynolds were the fifth and sixth runners for Wahoo. Coming in 17th was Kleffner in a time of 19:25.25 and Reynolds got 27th and ran a 20:07.26.
Yutan had one medalist in the boy’s race, and it was Isaac Kult in 13th clocking a 19:18.70. Carter Tichota got 25th in a time of 20:09.90, Bryce Kolc was 41st and ran a 20:54.94, 57th was Seth Janak who clocked a 22:12.43, Ethan Eggan got 61st and clocked a 22:45.76, and coming in 63rd place was Clark Cogdill in a time of 23:05.20.
East Butler’s top finisher was Alex Pierce who finished in 45th and ran a 21:00.45. Not far off Pierce’s pace was Dakoda Schneider in 53rd clocking a 21:40.16.
Going back-to-back for the Tigers in 59th and 60th were Michael Janak and Carson Borgman in times of 22:34.08 and 22:44.98. Justin Bongers was 64th and clocked a 23:14.27 and Joe Urban took 66th and ran a 23:27.26.
In the girl’s race, East Butler had two medalists. They were Reese Kozisek who got 11th and ran a 24:11.72 and Malorie Spatz in 15th who finished in a time of 24:20.40.
Haley Sebranek just missed out on medaling getting 17th and running a 24:48.24. Finishing in 27th was Mackennah Spatz in a time of 26:17.56, Nevayla Hilton got 29th and ran a 26:22.23, and Lanae Aerts was 31st clocking a 26:46.99.
Wahoo’s lone medalist at the meet was Hannah Jorgenson in 13th place with a time of 24:15.23. Following her was Megan Robinson in 21st positing a 25:06.62, Esmerelda Perez got 24th and ran a 25:34.37, Sam Sutton was 25th crossing the line in 25:51.04, Cadence Bailar got 26th clocking a 25:57.77, and Grace Darling was 30th running 26:29.11.
The Chieftains had one girl compete and that was Brooklyn Bussing. She ended up getting 34th place overall in a time of 29:06.77.
It was a very tight girl’s race that Omaha Concordia won with 27 points. East Butler was third with 35 points, and Wahoo got fourth finishing with 46 points.
Next week the Warriors will be hosting the Trailblazer Conference Meet at Lake Wanahoo on Oct. 4. East Butler will be at Camp Kateri for the Crossroads Conference Meet, and Yutan is at the Capital Conference Meet in Arlington.