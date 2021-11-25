Wahoo Softball rise to the top of the Trailblazer Conference

Wahoo- After a successful softball season for Wahoo, which saw the Warriors qualify for state for the first time since 2015, six different players earned honors as All-Conference for the Trailblazer Conference. They were Autumn Iverson (First Team), Kaetlyn Urban (First Team), Jaiden Swanson (Second Team), Sidney Smart (Second Team), Kylee Kenning (Second Team), and Harper Hancock (Honorable Mention).
Iverson has been the leader for the Warriors for the past several seasons and did not disappoint this year. Shed batted .467 with 37 RBI’s, a .533 on base percentage, and a 1.028 slugging percentage.
On top of her batting stats, she was a fantastic pitcher as well. She had a 14-5 record, 165 strikeouts, and a 1.66 ERA.
At the catcher position, Urban had a .363 batting average. She had 27 RBI’s, an on base percentage of .404, and a .500 slugging percentage.
“Kate was super consistent at the plate for us all season long,” Wahoo Head Coach Katrina Christen said. “In big games, she was one of the players you wanted up at the plate. She also improved so much behind the plate. She had very few passed balls and caught girls who tried to steal.”
Another crucial senior for the Warriors was Kenning at third base. She really came on late in the season, batting .363, with 27 RBI’s, a .404 batting average, and a .500 slugging percentage.
Making the jump between position to position in the infield for Wahoo was Sidney Smart. She had a .337 batting average, 104 at bats, 30 runs driven in, 24 RBI’s, an on base percentage of .367, and a .519 slugging percentage.
“Sidney was our 2B when Jaiden pitched and our shortstop when Autumn pitched,” Christen said. “She’s a great middle infielder because she is so quick and covers a lot of ground. As the season went on she also became much better at the plate. She is one of the hardest workers you will meet.”
Making a drastic jump on the mound this year, and giving the Warriors that second pitcher they needed to be elite in Class B, was Swanson. She had a 13-0 record, pitched 64.2 innings, had 98 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.59.
In 93 at bats on the year, she had a .355 batting average. She also collected one home run, 13 RBI’s, had a .413 on base percentage, and a .368 slugging percentage.
“Jaiden improved so much in pitching this season,” Christen said. “She really had control of her pitches and was able to keep the other team’s hitters off balance. She also hit well for us in the four spot. She was always good for a base hit.”
After playing infield as a freshman and as a sophomore, Hancock made the jump to centerfield this season for Wahoo. As the season progressed she got better and better at covering a lot of ground. She had a .289 batting average, 13 RBI’s, a .413 on base percentage, and a .368 slugging percentage.
“Harper switched from an infielder to an outfielder this season and never complained about it once,” Christen said. “We needed her leadership skills in the outfield and she did a tremendous job. She made some great catches throughout the season and she continued to work on her hitting and really came along. She’s a great team player.”