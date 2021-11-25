Wahoo Softball rise to the top of the Trailblazer Conference

Making the jump between position to position in the infield for Wahoo was Sidney Smart. She had a .337 batting average, 104 at bats, 30 runs driven in, 24 RBI’s, an on base percentage of .367, and a .519 slugging percentage.

“Sidney was our 2B when Jaiden pitched and our shortstop when Autumn pitched,” Christen said. “She’s a great middle infielder because she is so quick and covers a lot of ground. As the season went on she also became much better at the plate. She is one of the hardest workers you will meet.”

Making a drastic jump on the mound this year, and giving the Warriors that second pitcher they needed to be elite in Class B, was Swanson. She had a 13-0 record, pitched 64.2 innings, had 98 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.59.

In 93 at bats on the year, she had a .355 batting average. She also collected one home run, 13 RBI’s, had a .413 on base percentage, and a .368 slugging percentage.

“Jaiden improved so much in pitching this season,” Christen said. “She really had control of her pitches and was able to keep the other team’s hitters off balance. She also hit well for us in the four spot. She was always good for a base hit.”