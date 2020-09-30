Wahoo shines at North Bend

WAHOO – The Wahoo cross country teams competed on a hot afternoon at the North Bend Golf Club while competing at the North Bend Invitational on Sept. 24.
The Wahoo boys team finished third at the meet on a strength of a pair of medal performances from junior teammates Carson Reynolds and Michael Robinson.
Reynolds finished sixth at the meet after posting a season-best time of 18:24.
Robinson ran 11th at the meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 18:57.
Junior Luke Polacek also ran well for the Warriors ending up in 20th place with a time of 19:52.
Other Warrior varsity finishers included freshmen Keegan Brigham and Kyler Elliot who finished in 37th and 38th respectively at the meet in North Bend.
The girls team finished seventh as a team after scoring 105 points.
Sophomore Megan Robinson turned in the top time for the Warriors. She ended up in 10th place with a time of 23:58.
Junior Hannah Jorgensen also finished in the top 20 at the meet running 18th with a time of 25:16.
Other Warrior varsity runners included sophomore Esmerelda Perez (38, 28:17), junior Kadee Johnson (42, 28:35) and sophomore Grace Darling (43, 29:16).
