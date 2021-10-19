Wahoo proves they belong at Class B State Tournament

In their first trip to state in Class B, the Wahoo Softball Team finished with a 1-2 record, defeating Scottsbluff 13-5, and then losing to Hastings 6-2 and Grand Island Northwest 4-1. It wasn’t necessarily the result the Warriors were looking for, but the main takeaway from the tournament is they proved they can play with anybody in Class B.
“I think it was an amazing feat for us to get back,” Wahoo Coach Katrina Christen said. “For us being one of the smaller schools in Class B, we are never quite sure where we are going to end up. I think for us to get here and see we can do this, that we can compete with these schools, and that we belong with everyone else. Looking forward, we have a senior group we will miss, but it was good for these younger kids to this state experience, and we are going to work to get back here next year.”
In the first round, Wahoo drew a matchup with the sixth seeded Scottsbluff who had a 29-7 record.
The Bearcats were able to take the lead first in the game. The first batter Mariyah Avila reached base with a single and then moved around to third by stealing a base and on a wild pitch. A bunt by Alex Jones drove her in.
In their turn at-bat, Wahoo answered back with a double by Katelyn Urban. The next batter Jaiden Swanson homered to center putting the Warriors up 2-1. Later on in the inning, Rebecca Wotipka singled to left driving in the Warriors third run.
Scottsbluff’s offense continued to get their hits against Wahoo. They tied the game up at 3-3 in the top of the second.
Wahoo was able to take the lead for good in their turn at-bat in the second with six runs. The first one came on a leadoff homer by Ava Lausterer, the second run was walked in by the Bearcats, and then Kylee Kenning lifted the ball over the fence in left field for a grand slam.
“I knew my team needed to get going with our bats and needed a big hit,” Kenning said. “I was just trying to get a base hit. I didn’t even realize it was a grand slam till I reached home. I am just happy after that our bats started getting going and we just came together as a team.”
In the third inning, the Warriors kept scoring on the long ball. Sidney Smart hit a solo homer to left out of the leadoff position and Harper Hancock hit a two run home run to right field that increased Wahoo’s lead to 12-4.
The eight run rule came into play during the fifth inning for the Warriors. With Swanson on second after doubling, Hancock singled to right scoring her.
Starting the game and pitching three innings, giving up four earned runs, and striking out three batters was Swanson. Autumn Iversen pitched two innings gave up one earned run and had two strikeouts.
Driving in four runs during the game was Kenning, while Hancock had three RBIs. Swanson had two runs batted in and Wotipka and Smart had one RBI.
This set up a matchup with a very good Hastings squad later in the day on Oct. 13. The only losses the Tigers faced throughout the season inside Class B, was to the eventual state champs from Omaha Skutt.
It was 0-0 after two innings when Hastings scored three runs in the third on an error and then a two-run home run by Samantha Schmidt.
Despite no hits through two innings, Wahoo had a prime opportunity to score some runs in the fifth when Hancock was walked. Kenning took advantage of this opportunity and hit a two run home run to center. It would be the only hit for the Warriors during the game.
With a one run lead, the Tigers would plate three runs in the sixth that put the game out of reach for Wahoo.
“I think that game helped to build us some confidence,” Christen said. “I would say that is the best picture we have faced all season. I thought our girls battled really hard, but she did a good job keeping us off balance. They also have a phenomenal third baseman. We had some hits I thought could change the momentum of the game that she made some phenomenal plays on.”
Iversen pitched three innings in the loss, had three earned runs, and eight strikeouts. Driving in two runs on a homer was Kenning.
The struggles at the plate for Wahoo carried over in their elimination game with Grand Island Northwest on Oct. 14. They outhit the Vikings eight to seven, but three errors cost the Warriors the win.
Wahoo scored their only run in the top of the first. Both Urban and Swanson singled with two outs and then Hancock doubled to left scoring pinch runner Lanta Hitz.
In the seventh Abigail Borchers singled to left field to start the inning off. Hitz would strike out swinging, and then Borchers was thrown out trying to steal second.
Smart would single to center to keep the inning and season alive, but then Urban struck out ended the game.
“We bunted perfectly, and we got that girl to second base, but we just couldn’t get that big hit when we needed it,” Christen said. Sometimes I think that gets in your head a little bit. We talked about trying to stay off that high ball, but it was too tempting for us, coming across the plate. I am super proud of our girls, and we never quit.”
Iversen pitched six innings, gave up two earned runs, and had eight strikeouts. Driving in the only run of the game was Hancock.
Wahoo finishes the year with a 28-5 record. The Warriors only losses came inside Class B to teams who made the state tournament or a district final.