Wahoo proves they belong at Class B State Tournament

In their first trip to state in Class B, the Wahoo Softball Team finished with a 1-2 record, defeating Scottsbluff 13-5, and then losing to Hastings 6-2 and Grand Island Northwest 4-1. It wasn’t necessarily the result the Warriors were looking for, but the main takeaway from the tournament is they proved they can play with anybody in Class B.

“I think it was an amazing feat for us to get back,” Wahoo Coach Katrina Christen said. “For us being one of the smaller schools in Class B, we are never quite sure where we are going to end up. I think for us to get here and see we can do this, that we can compete with these schools, and that we belong with everyone else. Looking forward, we have a senior group we will miss, but it was good for these younger kids to this state experience, and we are going to work to get back here next year.”

In the first round, Wahoo drew a matchup with the sixth seeded Scottsbluff who had a 29-7 record.

The Bearcats were able to take the lead first in the game. The first batter Mariyah Avila reached base with a single and then moved around to third by stealing a base and on a wild pitch. A bunt by Alex Jones drove her in.