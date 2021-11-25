Wahoo Football Players rise to the top of C1-2 District

Wahoo- After finishing second in the C1-2 District and making the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 State Football Playoffs, the Wahoo Football Team was awarded with six players on the C1-2 All-District Team. Making the team this season for the Warriors was Curtis Swahn, Carson Lavaley, Colin Ludvik, Gavin Pokorny, Trent Hallowell, and Ben Thrasher.

Pokorny was Wahoo’s leading rusher this season picking up 864 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns. He gained those yards on 119 touches and finished with seven touchdowns.

He was also a key component of the special teams as a kick return. He gained 184 yards and 20.44 yards per return.

Lavaley earned a nod at the All-District Team on the defensive side of the football at linebacker. He had 46 tackles and five sacks with one fumble recovery.

Another hard-nosed defender for the Warriors at defensive back was Swahn. He had a team-high 64 tackles and six sacks, with one interception and one fumble recovery.

Hallowell found success at both the receiver position on offense and defensive back on defense. He had 24 tackles and four interceptions and then on offense picked up 20 receptions for 220 yards.