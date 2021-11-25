Wahoo Football Players rise to the top of C1-2 District

Wahoo- After finishing second in the C1-2 District and making the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 State Football Playoffs, the Wahoo Football Team was awarded with six players on the C1-2 All-District Team. Making the team this season for the Warriors was Curtis Swahn, Carson Lavaley, Colin Ludvik, Gavin Pokorny, Trent Hallowell, and Ben Thrasher.
Pokorny was Wahoo’s leading rusher this season picking up 864 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns. He gained those yards on 119 touches and finished with seven touchdowns.
He was also a key component of the special teams as a kick return. He gained 184 yards and 20.44 yards per return.
Lavaley earned a nod at the All-District Team on the defensive side of the football at linebacker. He had 46 tackles and five sacks with one fumble recovery.
Another hard-nosed defender for the Warriors at defensive back was Swahn. He had a team-high 64 tackles and six sacks, with one interception and one fumble recovery.
Hallowell found success at both the receiver position on offense and defensive back on defense. He had 24 tackles and four interceptions and then on offense picked up 20 receptions for 220 yards.
Becoming the second Wahoo Football player to make the All-District Team at linebacker position was Thrasher. He earned 50 tackles and caused one fumble.
In the team’s playoff win over Auburn, where they held the Bulldogs to 13 points, he played a key role with four solo tackles. That was tied for the lead with three other players.
The Warriors Ludvik was a star on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. He gained 640 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes and gained 87 yards.
Defensively he had 40 tackles and 19 solo tackles.
Congratulations on a successful season and your awards. The rest of the All-District Team for C1-2 can be found below.
Wahoo- Ben Thrasher, Trent Hallowell, Gavin Pokorny, Colin Ludvik, Carson Lavaley, and Curtis Swahn; Ashland- Greenwood- Evan Shepard, Carter Washburn, Braxton Buck, Luke Lambert, Logan Sobota, Dane Jacobsen, and Thomas Spears; Raymond Central- Rylan Stover and Travis Nelson; Louisville- Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein, and Reed Toelle; Platteview- Leo Guenther, Dayton Swanson, Eliott Steinhoff, and Jared Kuhl; Malcolm- Connor Zegar, Kale Nordmeyer, Gavin Zoucha, Hayden Frank, Lucas Christensen.