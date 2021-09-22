Wahoo earns runner-up at tough Seward Invite

WAHOO – The Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo volleyball team took home a runner-up finish at the Seward Invite on Sept. 18. The Warriors won their pool defeating Class B No. 10 Omaha Mercy, South Sioux City, and Seward and then lost to Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran in the title match.
In Wahoo’s first match of the day against Mercy, the Warriors used a fast start to put the 7-4 Monarchs in an impossible hole they couldn’t get out of. As a result, Wahoo took set one by a final of 25-9.
The second set was much closer, but once again the Warriors displayed their dominance in the match when they needed to. This helped them cruise to a 25-19 second set win and match victory.
As a team Wahoo finished with a .337 hitting percentage for the match. They also compiled 65 digs as a team.
Leading the Warriors with 12 kills, 13 digs and two blocks was Mya Larson. Audrey Waido had seven kills and 12 assists.
Wahoo was led in the assists category against Omaha Mercy by Tianna Coffey with 16. Taylor Luben had four aces and 26 assists.
Next for the Warriors was a matchup with the Cardinals from South Sioux City. They were able to win by a score of 25-12 and 25-16.
Similar to their first match on the day, Larson finished with 12 kills, 13 serve receives, one block and seven digs. Josie Sutton had three kills, one ace and one block, while Freshman Hayden Osmera finished with four kills, two aces and nine digs.
In the assists category, Coffey had 12, Waido had six, Luben had four and Larson finished the match with one.
In their final match of pool play, the Warriors faced off against the only other undefeated team on their side, Seward. They were able to sweep the Bluejays 25-19 and 25-20.
During the first set, Wahoo jumped out to a big lead at 11-4. Seward made things interesting with a run that pulled them within one at 16-15, but the Warriors ended the match on a 9-4 run to win by six.
Similar to the first set, a good start to the second had Wahoo ahead 7-3. They used it to their advantage as they cruised to a five-point win in the second and a match victory.
Larson led the Warriors with 15 kills and 21 digs against the Bluejays, while Osmera had five and Waido picked up three. Defensively, Coffey had 11 assists and Waido had 10.
With that win, Wahoo moved on to play Lincoln Lutheran in the championship match. The Warriors from Lincoln lived up to their No. 1 ranking and defeated Wahoo 25-17 and 25-14.
Larson for the fourth time on the day led her team with 10 kills, while Sutton finished with six kills and one block. Finishing with 11 assists in the match was Waido and Coffey had five.
Earlier in the week on Sept. 16, the Warriors also had a home match against Class C-2 No. 9 Oakland-Craig. They ended up losing in four sets 18-25, 21-25, 25-18, and 26-28.
After losing the first, Wahoo found themselves trailing 21-13 in the second. The Warriors were able to cut the lead down to 21-13, and then a kill by Osmera made it 22-18.
The Knights were able to hold on to a four-point win in the set with a kill by Gretchen Seagren.
The Warrior’s only win on the night came in set three. With the score tied 9-9, they got an ace from Osmera and Larson picked up a kill in the back row to make it 12-10.
A block by Coffey and kills by Larson and Sutton helped Wahoo win by seven.
In the fourth, it looked as if Wahoo was close to taking the match to a fifth set when they went up 22-18 on a kill by Larson. O-C wouldn’t go away that easy and found a way to tie the set up late.
Both teams went back and forth as the set went past 25. A kill by Sutton tied the set back up at 26-26.
The Knights would respond with the next two points to win a dramatic fourth and the match.
Larson did everything in her power to try and get the Warriors the win, with 24 kills and 24 digs. Earning eight kills in the match was Osmera and Sutton had six.
The Warriors played at Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 21. They have another away game at Beatrice on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
