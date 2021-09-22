Wahoo earns runner-up at tough Seward Invite

In the assists category, Coffey had 12, Waido had six, Luben had four and Larson finished the match with one.

In their final match of pool play, the Warriors faced off against the only other undefeated team on their side, Seward. They were able to sweep the Bluejays 25-19 and 25-20.

During the first set, Wahoo jumped out to a big lead at 11-4. Seward made things interesting with a run that pulled them within one at 16-15, but the Warriors ended the match on a 9-4 run to win by six.

Similar to the first set, a good start to the second had Wahoo ahead 7-3. They used it to their advantage as they cruised to a five-point win in the second and a match victory.

Larson led the Warriors with 15 kills and 21 digs against the Bluejays, while Osmera had five and Waido picked up three. Defensively, Coffey had 11 assists and Waido had 10.

With that win, Wahoo moved on to play Lincoln Lutheran in the championship match. The Warriors from Lincoln lived up to their No. 1 ranking and defeated Wahoo 25-17 and 25-14.

Larson for the fourth time on the day led her team with 10 kills, while Sutton finished with six kills and one block. Finishing with 11 assists in the match was Waido and Coffey had five.