Wahoo dominates Lions on their home turf

Wahoo- The Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Football Team earned their fourth win of the season in dominating fashion over Louisville at home 52-7.

One touchdown was scored in the first quarter between the two teams, and it came from the Warriors. It was scored with 2:06 left in the first on a 45-yard touchdown run by Gavin Pokorny, that put Wahoo up 8-0.

That was followed up with a quick touchdown to begin the second, on a 30-yard touchdown run by Pokorny. Colin Ludvik ran into the endzone on the two-point conversion to make it 16-0.

With 6:54 left before halftime, Ludvik scored his first touchdown of the game from four yards out. For the second time in the game, Ludvik got in on the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 24 points.

As the clock clicked closer to two minutes to go in the second quarter, Pokorny broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run. That was followed up by a 13-yard touchdown run by Ludvik, that gave Wahoo a 38-0 edge at the break.

Out of halftime, Pokorny rushed for his fourth touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run. He was also able to get in on the two point try, putting the Warriors up by 46 points.