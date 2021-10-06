Wahoo dominates Lions on their home turf

Wahoo- The Class C-1 No. 9 Wahoo Football Team earned their fourth win of the season in dominating fashion over Louisville at home 52-7.
One touchdown was scored in the first quarter between the two teams, and it came from the Warriors. It was scored with 2:06 left in the first on a 45-yard touchdown run by Gavin Pokorny, that put Wahoo up 8-0.
That was followed up with a quick touchdown to begin the second, on a 30-yard touchdown run by Pokorny. Colin Ludvik ran into the endzone on the two-point conversion to make it 16-0.
With 6:54 left before halftime, Ludvik scored his first touchdown of the game from four yards out. For the second time in the game, Ludvik got in on the two-point conversion, extending the lead to 24 points.
As the clock clicked closer to two minutes to go in the second quarter, Pokorny broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run. That was followed up by a 13-yard touchdown run by Ludvik, that gave Wahoo a 38-0 edge at the break.
Out of halftime, Pokorny rushed for his fourth touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run. He was also able to get in on the two point try, putting the Warriors up by 46 points.
Wahoo threw their first touchdown of the game with 1:46 to go in the third. Justin McEvoy was able to complete a 13-yard pass to Curtis Swahn for the score.
The Lions were finally able to get on the board in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand for the Warriors. It was scored on a 6-yard run by Harrison Klein.
Gaining 232 yards on the ground and rushing for four touchdowns was Pokorny. Ludvik gained 49 yards and scored two touchdowns and Harris rushed for 51 yards on three carries.
Threw the air, Owen Hancock had 102 passing yards and completed 62.50% of his passes. McEvoy had one throw for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Swahn had 18 receiving yards in the game and one touchdown, while Trent Hallowell had 27 receiving yards, and Andrew Waido had 22.
Leading Wahoo with five tackles was Kamron Kasischke and Swahn. Zach Fox picked off one pass in the game and Carson Lavaley had one fumble recovery on a fumble caused by Kasischke.
The Warriors are going to need to carry over the good performance they had against Louisville when they travel to Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood. They play the Bluejays on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.