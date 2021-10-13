Wahoo bats come alive against Bearcats in the first round

The Wahoo Softball Team opened up the 2021 State Softball Tournament by defeating Scottsbluff 13-5. The Warriors hit four home runs in the game, with the biggest one being a grand slam from Kylee Kenning.

Jaiden Swanson pitched three innings gave up four earned runs and had three strikeouts. In relief, Autumn Iversen pitched two innings, gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts.

Leading the team with four RBI’s was Kylee Kenning, while Harper Hancock had three runs batted in. Jaiden Swanson had two RBIs and Becca Wotipka and Sidney Smart had one.

