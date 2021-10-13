 Skip to main content
Wahoo bats come alive against Bearcats in the first round
  • Updated
Wahoo Softball

The Wahoo Softball Team opened up the 2021 State Softball Tournament by defeating Scottsbluff 13-5. The Warriors hit four home runs in the game, with the biggest one being a grand slam from Kylee Kenning.

Jaiden Swanson pitched three innings gave up four earned runs and had three strikeouts. In relief, Autumn Iversen pitched two innings, gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts.

Leading the team with four RBI’s was Kylee Kenning, while Harper Hancock had three runs batted in. Jaiden Swanson had two RBIs and Becca Wotipka and Sidney Smart had one.

Keeping checking into the Wahoo Newspaper Facebook and Twitter accounts throughout the State Softball Tournament.

