Vikings go .500 at Flatwater Fracas

GRAND ISLAND- The Waverly Wrestling team took part in one of the toughest dual tournaments in Nebraska, the Flatwater Fracas at the Heartland Event Center on Dec. 17. Against some of the best competition from across the Midwest, the Vikings finished with a 4-4 mark.

In pool B, Waverly ended up beating Seward 74-6, Norris 67-12 and Columbus 38-33. The Vikings three losses came against Garden City, Kansas 39-30, North Platte 45-32 and Lincoln East 48-25.

That record moved Waverly on to Titanium Pool with Kearney and Lincoln Southeast. After going 1-1 with a win over the Knights 66-15 and then a loss to the Bearcats 41-36, the Vikings got second place.

Both finishing 8-0 were Kemper Reed and Drew Moser. Reed’s wins came at the 145 and 152 pound weight class and Moser’s were at 170 and 182 pounds.

In his first four matches, Reed pinned Caleb Jackson of Seward, Will Potratz of Lincoln East, Haedyn Brauer of North Platte and Sammy Perez of Garden City in 1:34, 4:59, 1:27 and 0:43. In the dual with Columbus, he won a 5-3 tie breaker against Kaden Brownlow and then earned a 16-0 tech against Brigham Schoenbeck of Norris.

To end the day, Reed won a 7-1 decision against Perry Swarm of Kearney and then he pinned Cole Schroder of Lincoln Southeast in a 1:45.

Moser started with a 10-1 major decision and a pin in 0:54 against Nolan Hill of Seward and Harrison Hertzel of Lincoln East. He then got three tech falls at 15-0, 16-0 and 16-1 against Cooper Bice of Norris, Kasen Grape of Columbus and Colin Kleysteuber of Garden City and pinned Brock Roblee of North Platte in a 1:18.

In the final two duals with Kearney and Lincoln Southeast, the senior pinned Chris Bilancini of Kearney and Kyan Hanson of Lincoln Southeast in 1:16 and 0:20.

At 170 pounds, Gavin Ruskamp won his only match in the dual with Lincoln Southeast. The victory came via pin in 0:37 against Christian Zuniga of Lincoln Southeast.

Going 7-1 at 152 pounds was Garrett Rine. In his first two matches, he pinned Kaleb Torres of Seward in 3:37 and then pulled out an 11-3 major decision victory against Mason Miigerl of Lincoln East.

In the dual with Garden City, Rine won an 11-3 major decision over Sergio Sanchez and then picked up a 9-4 decision win over Jaeston Delano of Columbus. His last three wins against Hunter Jurgens of Norris, Landon Clarke of Kearney and Gavin Monzon of Lincoln Southeast were pins in 1:46, 0:15 and 0:23.

Both going 6-2 on the day were Brayden Canoyer at 132 pounds and Garrison Brehm at 120.

Canoyer picked up three pins, a 22-7 tech fall and a 6-4 decision. Getting one pin, three decision victories and then a 12-2 major decision was Brehm.

Nate Leininger at 285 pounds and Aden Smith at 160 finished with 5-3 records, while Grey Klucas at 106 pounds, Royce Klucas at 113, Trev Greve at 138 and Harrison Smith at 182 all went 3-5.

Finishing with a 2-3 mark was Josiah Bultman at 126 pounds, Brenden Barnes at 220 pounds went 2-5 and Elias Rodriguez at 145 and Christian Kaiser at 126 were both winless.

The Vikings will be on the mat next at Beatrice for a triangular at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 29.