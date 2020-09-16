Top-ranked Warriors roll to win

WAHOO – The top-ranked Wahoo Warrior volleyball team got a balanced team effort at the net and was able to breeze past the Platteview Trojans at home in three straight sets on Sept. 8.
The Warriors were tested in the first set before winning 25-22 and then breezed to 25-8 and 25-14 wins in sets two and three.
Three different Warriors finished in double figures offensively with junior Mya Larson leading the way with 15 kills. She leads Wahoo with 105 kills in seven matches this season.
Junior Josie Sutton and senior Kelsie Sears each added 11 kills against the Trojans. Sutton hit .588 in the match and is hitting .364 for the season.
Senior Lauren Kavan finished with four of the six Warrior aces from behind the service line.
Larson and Kavan led the team defensively with 15 and 14 digs respectively. Larson leads the team 106 digs this season.
Senior setter Elle Glock finished with a season-high 37 set assists, giving her 187 on the season.
Larson and Sears led the Warriors in serve receive.
Wahoo played at home against Beatrice on Tuesday night. Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.
