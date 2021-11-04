Tigers finish year 1-1 in Subdistrict at Central City

Central City- The East Butler girls volleyball team’s season came to an end at the D1-5 Subdistrict Tournament at Nebraska Christian on Oct. 25. In first round, the Tigers knocked off the Titans in four sets and then fell to Class D-1 No. 4 Nebraska Christian in straight sets.
With East Butler being the No. 4 seed in the Subdistrict, the Tigers had to play in a bunny bracket game against the No. 5 Seeded Titans.
Twin River jumped out and took the momentum early in the match, by defeating East Butler 25-16. After the opening set loss, the Tigers were able to play much better, winning set two 25-20, set three 25-12, and then set four 25-21.
“We just made a lot of mistakes with passing and serving in that first set, so we felt that we actually beat ourselves,” East Butler Coach Brian Hermelbracht said. “The girls remained confident and knew that we just needed to refocus and play better.”
Leading East Butler with 12 kills in the match was Allie Rigatuso, while Katie Haney had 11 kills. Finishing with eight kills was Carynn Bongers, Haley Klement had five kills, Madison DeWitt finished with three, and Rathjen had one.
Haney also came up big in the ace category where she had five in the match, and DeWitt had three aces. Both Rigatuso and Rathjen both had two aces and Sydney Pernicek had one.
Picking up four blocks was Rigatuso at the net, while Bongers had three, and DeWitt finished with two.
Defensively, Pernicek had 24 assists, Rigatuso and Haney had two, and Bongers and Klement had one. In the dig category, Rathjen had 12, Haney had seven, Buresh and DeWitt had five, Klement and Rigatuso had two, and Pernicek had one.
After the win earlier in the day, the Tigers got a matchup with the top seed Nebraska Christian later in the night. East Butler played hard, but the skill of the Eagles was too much for them to handle, as they lost in straight sets 25-14, 25-11, and 25-8.
Bongers was the team leader with six kills in the match, while Rigatuso ended with four kills. Finishing with two kills was Haney and Rathjen, DeWitt, and Klement had one.
Other offensive stats for East Butler included two blocks by Rigatuso and two aces by Rathjen.
Coming up with six assists in the match was Pernicek, while Buresh had two, and Haney and Rigatuso ended with one. In terms of digs, Rathjen had eight, Buresh finished with seven, DeWitt had six, Pernicek earned four, and Rigatuso had three.
With loss, the Tigers finished the season with a record of 10-21. In the time Hermelbracht coached this team, he stated what has impressed him the most is this groups confidence and willingness to keep improving.
“What has impressed me the most about this team has been their confidence,” Hermelbracht said. “I believe they just developed confidence in not only their abilities but their teammates. We talked quite a bit about how we needed everybody on the team to do their job at a high level, we didn't have that go to super star, but we had eight really good players that had their thing that they were good at. We became a pretty balanced team up front, and the back row did a great job getting the ball to the setter.”