Tigers finish year 1-1 in Subdistrict at Central City

Picking up four blocks was Rigatuso at the net, while Bongers had three, and DeWitt finished with two.

Defensively, Pernicek had 24 assists, Rigatuso and Haney had two, and Bongers and Klement had one. In the dig category, Rathjen had 12, Haney had seven, Buresh and DeWitt had five, Klement and Rigatuso had two, and Pernicek had one.

After the win earlier in the day, the Tigers got a matchup with the top seed Nebraska Christian later in the night. East Butler played hard, but the skill of the Eagles was too much for them to handle, as they lost in straight sets 25-14, 25-11, and 25-8.

Bongers was the team leader with six kills in the match, while Rigatuso ended with four kills. Finishing with two kills was Haney and Rathjen, DeWitt, and Klement had one.

Other offensive stats for East Butler included two blocks by Rigatuso and two aces by Rathjen.

Coming up with six assists in the match was Pernicek, while Buresh had two, and Haney and Rigatuso ended with one. In terms of digs, Rathjen had eight, Buresh finished with seven, DeWitt had six, Pernicek earned four, and Rigatuso had three.