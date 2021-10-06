Tigers fall short of defeating Huskies in home match

Brainard- The East Butler Volleyball Team fell short of defeating Crossroads Conference and Butler County foe Shelby-Rising City at home on Sept. 28. The Tigers ended up losing in four sets by the final of 25-15, 25-14, 16-25, and 25-16.

The biggest source of struggle in the match for East Butler was the fact that they committed 20 hitting errors. They were also held to a hitting percentage under .100 for the night at .094.

Picking up 11 kills in the loss was Carynn Bongers and Allie Rigatuso was almost in double figures with nine kills. Katie Haney had five kills in the match and Madison DeWitt had four.

Rigatuso, Katie Haney, and Sydney Pernicek all had three aces, while DeWitt and Bongers both finished with one.

At the net, Bongers had a big night with five blocks. DeWitt finished with two blocks, and Bongers had one.

Defensively, Pernicek had 17 assists, while Kate Rathjen paced the Tigers with six digs. Earning four digs was Nicole Buresh, Rigatuso had three, and DeWitt ended with two.

This week East Butler had one home game against Osceola on Oct. 5. Results from the match will be posted in next week’s paper.