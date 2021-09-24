Tigers come up winless at CC

STROMSBURG – The East Butler volleyball team is still looking for the fourth win of the season after four losses at the Cross County Invite on Sept. 18. They were defeated by High Plains, Cross County, Nebraska Lutheran and Osceola.

Against a 9-6 High Plains squad in the opening round of the tournament, East Butler put up a valiant effort. Both sets could have gone either way, but it was the Storm who were able to pick up the victory 25-23 in both sets.

Carynn Bongers led the Tigers with four kills in the match and Allie Rigatuso had three. At the service line, Rigatuso and Katie Haney both had two aces.

Next up for East Butler was a 9-2 Cross County squad who are winners of eight straight matches.

The Tigers struggled to get their footing under them in the first, and as a result, were defeated by the Cougars 25-14. Set two, East Butler was able to settle in and was able to hang in with Cross County. In the end, they couldn’t get it done at the end and lost the set 26-24 and the match.

Lindsey Prochaska was the team leader with four kills in the match and Katie Haney and Allie Rigatuso both had three. Finishing with five digs was Nicole Buresh and Sydney Pernicek had nine assists.