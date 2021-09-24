Tigers come up winless at CC

STROMSBURG – The East Butler volleyball team is still looking for the fourth win of the season after four losses at the Cross County Invite on Sept. 18. They were defeated by High Plains, Cross County, Nebraska Lutheran and Osceola.
Against a 9-6 High Plains squad in the opening round of the tournament, East Butler put up a valiant effort. Both sets could have gone either way, but it was the Storm who were able to pick up the victory 25-23 in both sets.
Carynn Bongers led the Tigers with four kills in the match and Allie Rigatuso had three. At the service line, Rigatuso and Katie Haney both had two aces.
Next up for East Butler was a 9-2 Cross County squad who are winners of eight straight matches.
The Tigers struggled to get their footing under them in the first, and as a result, were defeated by the Cougars 25-14. Set two, East Butler was able to settle in and was able to hang in with Cross County. In the end, they couldn’t get it done at the end and lost the set 26-24 and the match.
Lindsey Prochaska was the team leader with four kills in the match and Katie Haney and Allie Rigatuso both had three. Finishing with five digs was Nicole Buresh and Sydney Pernicek had nine assists.
In their third match of the tournament, East Butler struggled, losing to a Nebraska Lutheran team who was previously winless. The Knights ended up winning both sets by scores of 25-15 and 25-22.
Rigatuso came through with a team high five kills and with four was Prochaska. Registering two aces in the match was Haney, while Buresh had nine digs and Pernicek had four assists.
To close out the day, the Tigers took on Osceola. It was a similar story to the previous sets they had played in this tournament, where they were close but couldn’t get over the hump.
The Bulldogs ended up sweeping East Butler in straight sets 25-18 and 25-21.
Haney got over the five kill mark in the match for the Tigers with six and Rigatuso finished with three. Earning 12 assists and five digs in the match was Buresh and Madison DeWitt and Rigatuso had three digs.
Earlier in the week on Sept. 16, East Butler had a home game with Class D-1 No. 1 Mead. In one of their toughest matches of the year, the Tigers were swept 25-10, 25-17 and 25-15.
Picking up four kills in the match was Rigatuso and Haney had three kills. Defensively, Buresh had 10 digs and Pernicek had six assists.
The Tigers traveled to Meridian and took on the Mustangs on Sept. 21. They will be hosting a triangular with David City Aquinas and Friend on Sept. 23.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.