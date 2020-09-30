Tiger harriers run at pair of invites

NORTH BEND – The East Butler cross country teams ran twice last week starting with the Malcolm Invitational at Branched Oak State Recreation Area on Sept. 22.

The Tiger girls team finished sixth at the meet in Malcolm after finishing with 143 team points.

Tiger Haley Sebranek turned in the top time for the Tigers finishing in 40th place with a time of 26:33.

Tiger Audrey Belew also finished in the top 50 at the meet after finishing in 50th place with a time of 27:48.

Other Tiger varsity finishers included Lane Aerts (51, 27:53), Lauren Sousek (59, 29:41) and Cassie Kubik (65, 31:05).

The boy’s team finished tenth at the meet after accumulating 247 team points.

Colby Jelinek turned in the top time at the meet for the Tigers, crossing the finish line with a time of 20:32, good enough for 46th place.

Other Tiger finishers included Tye Clark (53, 20:57), Justin Dvorak (54, 20:59), Michael Polivka (58, 21:19) and Alex Pierce (63, 21:45).

After a day off, the Tigers returned to action at the annual North Bend Invitational at the North Bend Golf Club on an unseasonably warm afternoon on Sept. 24.