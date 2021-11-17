Thiele becomes fourth girl in family to play D1 Girls Golf

Wahoo- Lauren Thiele of Bishop Neumann continued a long legacy of playing college in her family when she signed her letter of intent to play girls golf at Wichita State University next fall. She joins her sister Lindsey, Haley, and Hannah who all played or are still playing college girls golf.

“It’s really cool because they were big role models for me growing up,” Thiele said. “I couldn’t be more excited to do it as well.”

One difference between Thiele and her sisters is where she is deciding to play college golf at. All three of her other sisters chose the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where Thiele decided that Wichita State in Kansas was the best fit for her.

What sold her on the school was how much it felt like family. She also stated that the Shockers have excellent coaches as well.

“I really liked the coaches,” Thiele said. “They created a family atmosphere and I could tell they truly cared about each player. I just really loved the family environment.”

She is a two-time state qualifier for the state golf meet, once in Class B as a freshman and last year in Class C as a junior. Due to the coronavirus, she did not have a sophomore year.