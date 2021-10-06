The Chieftains finish in the top half of the UNK Invite

Kearney- No cross country meet can prepare a school for what lies ahead later on in the season, like the UNK Invite at the Kearney Country Club which was held on Sept. 27. In the Class D boys race, there was a grand total of 243 runners and 45 teams who competed. The Yutan boys were one of those 45 teams who ran, and they finished well into the top half of the meet, in 12th place with 141 points.

Isaac Kult was the top finisher for the Chieftains, earning 24th place with a time of 19:36.60. Fellow senior Carter Tichota also ran a time under 21 minutes and got 53rd place clocking a 20:57.62.

There was a battle between McLain Adams of Centura and Seth Janecek of Yutan for 74th and 75th place. Janecek was edged out by Adams for 75th in a time of 21:44.12.

The Chieftain’s third runner at the meet was Bryce Kolc who got 88th running a 22:12.31. Next through the line was Ethan Eggen in a time of 23:05.53 and Grayson Cogdill took 138th clocking a 23:53.30.

Coming in 182nd place was Quran Cook who finished in a time of 25:41.04. The final two runners to finish for Yutan were Clark Cogdill who got 227th running a 29:00.25 and Josh Fisher got 232nd by clocking a 29:48.63.

Trevor Kuncl of Mullen won the meet by edging Grant Lander of Homer at the line 17:09.08 to 17:09.57 to get first. In the team standing it was North Platte St. Patrick’s who was first with 66 points and Nebraska Christian ended up getting 2nd place with 76 points.