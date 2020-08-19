WAHOO – Seven area softball teams will fire the opening salvo of the fall sports season as they get their campaigns underway across eastern Nebraska.
The Wahoo Warriors, proud new members of Trailblazer Conference, will open the season against new conference foe Plattsmouth on the road Aug. 20.
The Warriors move back to Class B this season after finishing last season with a record of 14-17 in Class C.
Seven starters return for veteran coach Trina Christen who won her 300th game last season.
Seniors Alyssa Luedtke and Aja Henderson and sophomore Autumn Iversen return after solid campaigns in 2019.
The Class C Bishop Neumann Cavaliers return eight starters this season off of a team that finished with a record of 19-11 in 2019.
Veteran Coach Dave Brabec welcomes back shortstop Mary Chvatal (.448 average) and catcher Hattie Bohac (.333 average).
Junior pitcher Macy Sabatka returns after winning 12 games last season, but Brabec says that pitching depth will be a strength and as many five pitchers may log varsity innings.
The Cavaliers will open the season on Thursday in Utica when they take part in a triangular with FCEMF and Centennial on Aug. 20. The Cavaliers will play at home against Ashland-Greenwood on Monday night.
Prior to playing the Cavaliers, the Class B Bluejays will open the 2020 season with a home game against Tekamah-Herman on Thursday night.
Bluejay Coach Amber Dutcher enters her sixth season in the AGHS dugout and is coming off a 12-13 season.
Eight starters return for the Bluejays including all-state candidates Kiara Libal and Camryn Ray.
Like the Bluejays, the Blue River Panthers will again be competing in Class B this season.
Veteran Coach Greg Jahde has compiled a record of 98-148 in his nine years in the dugout and the Panthers enter play on Thursday coming
off a 10-18 campaign a season ago.
Five starters return for the Panthers this season including pitcher Allie Neujahr and catcher Kira Pavlik,
The Panthers open the season on Thursday when they take part in a triangular in Schuyler.
The Class B Waverly Vikings enter the 2020 campaign riding the momentum of a very successful 20-12 campaign a season ago.
Viking Coach Amanda Schaefer enters her third season after compiling a record of 42-23 over her first two seasons.
Six starters return for the Vikings this season who open the year with home game against Seward at Lawson Park on Thursday night.
The Class C Raymond Central Mustangs have a new coach this season.
Bob Prai takes over a Mustang softball program looking to regain their footing after struggling to a 5-25 record in 2019.
The Mustangs won four games at the state tournament from 2014-2016 and finished 24-10 in 2018 before winning just five games last fall.
Junior Rachel Potter is the top returning player for RC this season.
Raymond Central will open the 2020 season with a home game against Weeping Water on Aug. 20 in Valparaiso.
Yutan-Mead also has a new head coach this season.
Ryan Glatter takes over a Patriot program that has struggled to a record of 21-38 over the last two campaigns.
The Patriots return five starters this season and will open the year with a game against Elkhorn North on Aug. 21 at Hayes Field in Yutan.
