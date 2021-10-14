Shaylynn Campbell dazzles on the mound for the Patriots

After dropping their opening round game, the Yutan-Mead Softball Team kept their season alive behind a timely homer from Katie Hansen and the arm of Shaylynn Campbell in a 5-1 victory over Cozad.

Pitching seven innings in the victory was Campbell, with no earned runs and 12 strikeouts. Driving in three runs in the victory was Hansen and Campbell and Brennan both had one run bated in.

Right after the victory against the Haymakers, the Patriots had to turn around and play Kearney Catholic. After the bats were kept quiet through the first two games of state, Yutan-Mead exploded for 15 runs against the Stars, in a four inning victory.

Ella Watts pitched 2.2 innings, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout. Pitching 1.1 innings was Campbell who had three strikeouts and no earned runs.

Coming up with four RBIs was Campbell, while Emily Hebenstreit drove in three runs.

They play tonight for a chance to move on to tomorrow against Malcolm. The game is at 7 p.m.