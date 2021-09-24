Sebranek medals at Yutan meet

OMAHA – The East Butler cross country traveled to the Yutan XC Invite held at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha on Sept 13.

Leading the Tigers with the only medal from the meet was Haley Sebranek in 13th with a time of 24:33.22. It was a great run for Sebranek and an even better finish. Places 12th through 17th were within 10 seconds of each other.

Coming in 22nd place and second on the team was Malorie Spatz. She clocked a time of 25:39.61.

The final three runners for the East Butler girls all finished together. Lanae Aerts was 30th in a time of 27:19.08, Mackennah Spatz got 31st by clocking a 27:23.12 and Nevayla Hilton took 32nd in a time of 27:24.51.

As a team, the Tigers finished third out of four with 49 points.

Alex Pierce led the East Butler boys team with a 32nd place finish in a time of 21:01.67. Getting 52nd was Michael Janak in a time of 22:38.

Finishing back-to-back were Carson Borgman and Joe Urban. Borgman got 56th in a time of 22:46.74 and 57th was Urban crossing the line in a time of 22:49.53.

Two spots back was Dakoda Schneider in 59th by clocking a 23:20.02. Taking 71st place and rounding out the Tiger’s score was Kyle Heise with a time of 24:30.53.